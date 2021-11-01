The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

COP26: The cold and colorful climate conference - reporter's notebook

It’s challenging to get the developing world to care about clean energy when they don’t even have enough energy of any kind to provide electricity for all of their residents.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 21:57
Delegates sit during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
Delegates sit during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
GLASGOW – The line to get into the United Nations Climate Conference started long before the “Armadillo,” the Scottish Event Campus’s nickname due to its resemblance to the animal’s shell, came into view.
With the usual security and credential checks at any conference, plus having to show that we registered negative COVID-19 rapid test results on the UK National Health Service website, tens of thousands of attendees created a bottleneck outside. They queued, as the locals would say, in weather that Israelis would consider quite wintry, with frigid wind blowing off of the River Clyde.
Luckily, there was a kilt-wearing man standing on a soapbox, with a speaker playing the “Imperial March (Darth Vader’s Theme),” to entertain us.
“We’re so proud to host our international imperial masters,” the man shouted with a Scottish lilt into a squeaky microphone. “All the finance we invested in this. What a useful way to spend the taxpayers’ money!”
The nearly an hour and a half wait gave us plenty of time to consider how much the conference, meant to save the environment, was actually polluting it, with a reported 400 private jets used to attend.
An image of Earth is projected on the venue for COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland Britain, November 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY) An image of Earth is projected on the venue for COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland Britain, November 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
The Israeli delegation had its own plane, as well, and stayed in Edinburgh, taking non-electric buses for over an hour to get to the conference.
Eventually, the Israeli press delegation entered the conference center, ready to mingle and explore.
Once inside, with coats off, the throng that had lined up to get in could be seen and heard in all of its diverse, international glory.
It seemed like every language in the world was being spoken at COP26, as the climate conference is called.
Though most attendees were in Western business attire, there were many examples of traditional dress from around the world. There were members of indigenous South American tribes in woven shirts, Saudi men in keffiyehs, Korean women in pastel robes, African men and women wearing colorful prints and Indonesian women in feathered headdresses.
Countries, international groups – like the EU, African Union –  and others; organizations – like the World Wildlife Foundation – climate initiatives and others, set up large booths.
Countries like Turkey, Morocco, Thailand and others designed their pavilions to reflect their local architecture styles. A Pan-African area featured a straw hut; inside a man in a suit sat typing away on his laptop.
Some of the pavilions had schedules of events, with panel discussions featuring climate and environmental experts from their countries, but passers-by couldn’t hear them; anyone wanting to listen to a panel had to use a headset so that the discussions wouldn’t add to the cacophony in the conference hall.
SOME COUNTRIES didn’t quite seem to get the memo on what the conference is about and was promoting tourism.
Qatar was one of them, with models of the various soccer stadiums to be used in next year’s World Cup taking up a large chunk of their pavilion.
They also had a little black booth for “Doha Debates,” where conference-goers can participate in discussions with people who showed up via video link on a big screen.
At one point, two women from Gaza, Farah and Saly, participated.
Curious about what climate activism – or any activism, really – looks like, under Hamas rule, I asked what they are trying to do for the environment and to mitigate climate change.
“We have some activities, but we are limited because we don’t have funding and, you know, the occupation situation,” one said. When pressed further, they repeated that the environment is a low priority, because they have bigger problems.
Setting aside the absurdity that Israel is the big environmental problem, when untreated sewage from Gaza is dumped into the Mediterranean, among other ills; the women’s response highlights a big problem with the conference and its aims.
It’s challenging to get the developing world to care about clean energy when they don’t even have enough energy of any kind to provide electricity for all of their residents.
But even the poor countries with pavilions tried to put a positive spin on the proceedings, focusing on efforts to conserve the beautiful nature or save endangered species in their countries.
When the world leaders’ speeches began, only VIPs had access to the hall, so much of the mingling at the booths went on like nothing else was happening.
Journalists gathered in a press room with room for hundreds to write or broadcast. Several gathered around a television screen where US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron’s addresses were aired. No one stood by the TV for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s speech; the Israeli press delegation was given the text in advance and watched on their own electronic devices.
The day ended with the news that wheelchair-bound Energy Minister Karin Elharrar couldn’t even get into the conference.
Climate was the cause du jour, and it seemed like the organizers couldn’t be bothered to make their event accessible for people with different needs. That put a damper on how the festivities were viewed by many in the Israeli delegation.


Tags United Nations scotland climate climate change COP26
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Threats from anti-vaxxers need to stop - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The changing status of Israel’s Arab population - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Nimrod Goren

Multilateralism is the key to peace - opinion

 By NIMROD GOREN
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
2

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
3

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)
4

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
5

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by