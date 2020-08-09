The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
US downgrades COVID-19 risk for 20 countries, Israel not included

Israel is still considered high risk, but travelers from Israel are able to enter the US.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 9, 2020 05:37
A child making aliya amid the coronavirus pandemic arrives in Israel from Ukraine on the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews sponsored flight (photo credit: ARIK SHRAGA)
A child making aliya amid the coronavirus pandemic arrives in Israel from Ukraine on the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews sponsored flight
(photo credit: ARIK SHRAGA)
Americans missing their summer vacation now have an exclusive list of global destinations to pick from which includes some of the world's most remote beaches, as The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised their travel advisory information, downgrading a number of territories to low risk from COVID-19.
Americans had previously been advised to avoid all nonessential international travel due to the novel coronavirus, but on Thursday the CDC updated their list. A number of territories where the risk of contracting the virus is considered low were downgraded from Level 3 - High Risk, to Level 1 - Low Risk.
Seven countries and territories are now in the low risk category: Bonaire, Fiji, New Zealand, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Sint Eustatius, and Thailand. A further 13, including Greenland, the Falkland Islands, and Mauritius, now have no travel notice attached as they have been deemed very low risk.
Some 14 territories, including North Korea and the Solomon Islands, are still classified at Level 3, but the CDC has warned that for those regions the risk is unknown due to a lack of data on COVID-19 in those areas.
According to the travel information attached to the category 1 territories, the risk of catching COVID-19 is low in those areas, but the CDC continues to recommend that people at increased risk for severe illnesses consult with their healthcare providers before making travel arrangements. They also advise that travelers check the local policy on COVID-19 before travelling, as the territories may require testing or quarantine for travelers.
Meanwhile, the vast majority of the world, including Israel, continues to be classified as High Risk, meaning that all non-essential travel is inadvisable. The CDC adds that for those at heightened risk from severe illnesses, essential travel, which includes humanitarian aid work, medical reasons, or family emergencies, also be avoided.
However, Israel has avoided being placed on the list of countries from which travel to the US is prohibited. Travelers who have been in China, Iran, most European countries, the UK, Ireland or Brazil within the last 14 days are barred from entering the US, under a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump on January 31 of this year.


