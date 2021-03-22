Vaccinated Israelis can now travel to Seychelles with a direct flight

Multiple flights per week between Tel Aviv and Mahé will be offered during the upcoming holidays, followed by three flights per week in the coming months, the Air Seychelles airline company announced last week.

Flights will be available for Israelis who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with two weeks passing after being administered the second dose.

According to new regulations approved by the Israeli government regarding arrivals and departures from Ben-Gurion Airport, Israelis departing the country will not have to submit a request to a special committee to be approved. This may encourage more Israelis to take the opportunity and travel, and the Seychelles may be the perfect destination.

Despite a spike in reported cases of coronavirus following Christmas, the Seychelles has stood out in managing to contain the virus within its borders while keeping its most important industry – tourism – alive during most of the pandemic.

Last November, the country opened its gates to Israeli travelers while most European countries, including popular vacation destinations like Greece, completely closed themselves off to foreigners.

And in January, Seychelles became the first country to welcome travelers who have been vaccinated for coronavirus, CNBC reported.

This was possible due to the country's swift response in vaccinating its population. Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan said in February that the island nation would vaccinate 70% of its population (which consists of 70,000 people) by mid-March, according to Africa News. And he did not disappoint.

“After a two month absence from the Tel Aviv-Seychelles route, we are thrilled to be returning to our commercial flights," Air Seychelles CCO Charles Johnson said. "Thanks to the geographic isolation of the country, our paradise destination is safe for tourists who want to get away from the stress and enjoy a relaxing beach holiday. Seychelles has taken enormous steps to keep its citizens and visitors safe during this pandemic. We look forward to welcoming our Israeli guests back to our stunning islands," Johnson added. As of March, Seychelles lies second after Israel in vaccinating its population.

