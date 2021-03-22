The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Vaccinated Israelis can now travel to Seychelles with a direct flight

As of March, Seychelles lies second after Israel in vaccinating its population.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
MARCH 22, 2021 04:31
An Air Seychelles Airbus A330-243 (photo credit: FLICKR)
An Air Seychelles Airbus A330-243
(photo credit: FLICKR)
Israelis will soon be able to travel to the Seychelles Islands as the archipelagic island country will be offering direct flights from Tel Aviv as of Tuesday, March 23.
Multiple flights per week between Tel Aviv and Mahé will be offered during the upcoming holidays, followed by three flights per week in the coming months, the Air Seychelles airline company announced last week.
Flights will be available for Israelis who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with two weeks passing after being administered the second dose. 
According to new regulations approved by the Israeli government regarding arrivals and departures from Ben-Gurion Airport, Israelis departing the country will not have to submit a request to a special committee to be approved. This may encourage more Israelis to take the opportunity and travel, and the Seychelles may be the perfect destination. 
Despite a spike in reported cases of coronavirus following Christmas, the Seychelles has stood out in managing to contain the virus within its borders while keeping its most important industry – tourism – alive during most of the pandemic. 
Last November, the country opened its gates to Israeli travelers while most European countries, including popular vacation destinations like Greece, completely closed themselves off to foreigners.
And in January, Seychelles became the first country to welcome travelers who have been vaccinated for coronavirus, CNBC reported.   
This was possible due to the country's swift response in vaccinating its population. Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan said in February that the island nation would vaccinate 70% of its population (which consists of 70,000 people) by mid-March, according to Africa News. And he did not disappoint.  
As of March, Seychelles lies second after Israel in vaccinating its population.
“After a two month absence from the Tel Aviv-Seychelles route, we are thrilled to be returning to our commercial flights," Air Seychelles CCO Charles Johnson said. 
"Thanks to the geographic isolation of the country, our paradise destination is safe for tourists who want to get away from the stress and enjoy a relaxing beach holiday. Seychelles has taken enormous steps to keep its citizens and visitors safe during this pandemic. We look forward to welcoming our Israeli guests back to our stunning islands," Johnson added.  


Tags Tourism Coronavirus flights Coronavirus Vaccine Seychelles
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover is the time to ramp up the economy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Fake news is unhealthy and dangerous - opinion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid represents Israeli politics' lost sanity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by