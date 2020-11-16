Visa launches new Europe initiative

Fintech Partner Connect will help Visa’s clients meet their customers’ demand for new digital payment experiences by providing seamless access to innovative fintech solutions.

The European rollout of Fintech Partner Connect follows a successful pilot, which has already seen a number of Visa’s clients benefit from the expertise on offer.

Shahar Friedman, head of the Visa Innovation Studio Tel Aviv, said, “The popularity and need for digital payments and online banking has never been greater, with the global pandemic accelerating this shift in behavior. This means that many of our clients are looking for ways to rapidly develop their offerings."

Visa has announced the launch of Visa Fintech Partner Connect, a new initiative that will provide its banking clients in Europe with a suite of enhanced capabilities combining Visa’s own solutions with those of carefully selected fintech partners. Two of those partners are Israeli – ChargeAfter and Personetics.