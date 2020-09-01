Waze, DC Comics team up to bring Batman and the Riddler to your car

It may not be the Batmobile, but you can still feel like the Dark Knight as you outwit traffic.As part of a special partnership between Waze, DC Comics and Warner Bros, users of the Israeli GPS app can now have an authentic superhero experience while they drive – or a supervillain experience, if they're more inclined to do so. As part of the partnership, drivers will be able to set their GPS voice to that of Batman as voiced by Kevin Conroy, from his iconic portrayal of the character in Batman: The Animated Series as well as the Batman: Arkham video games. Users will also be able to select a custom Batmobile icon and Batman mood.Should a driver want a more villainous experience while they drive, they can also hear directions from one of the iconic foes in his rogue's gallery, the Riddler, voiced by actor Wally Winger, as well as select a custom Riddler vehicle and mood. The experience will last until October 31, and is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.
The company also recommends listening to either the DC superhero or DC supervillain playlists on Spotify while you drive using the Waze Audio Player, to complete the experience. "We are very excited to partner with Warner Bros and DC to bring this experience to our users," Waze brand manager Erin Bellsey said in a statement. "Given the year we've had, I think we all need a little help from a superhero to guide our way, and we believe there is no better character than Batman to do it. This is the first time a Waze track has featured the voices of two iconic characters in navigation.""With these innovative features in partnership with Waze we are giving fans the opportunity to get behind the wheel of their very own Batmobile, a vehicle known for having incredible gadgets and the coolest tools to fight evil," Warner Bros senior vice president of global brand products Robert Oberschelp said.The announcement comes in the wake of DC Comics' announcement of Batman Day, a global celebration to take place on September 19 in honor of one of their most iconic characters, when fans of all ages will be able to participate in a number of Batman-themed activities. "As fans gear up to celebrate this year's Batman Day, this will add some fun to their drive and take their imagination to new places," Oberschlep said. Other notable announcements ahead of Batman Day include a virtual 5K/10K run, free activity kits that can be found on www.batmanday.com, free digital comics for fans young and old, heavy discounts on batman digital comics and ebooks, and an interactive digital adventure that will span social media, which will see users help Batman piece together clues left behind by the Riddler. The latter event drops September 18 on the official DC Comics Twitter account.
You can drive with Batman’s voice, Mood and vehicle in Waze, or The Riddler’s. It’s time to choose a side: https://t.co/HN3KV0YN2k pic.twitter.com/RxrgOA5GT8— waze (@waze) August 31, 2020
