The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Where are people round the world protesting over George Floyd?

Authorities in some countries are objecting to the rallies, on grounds they may heighten risk of COVID-19 infection.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 5, 2020 18:24
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, at the U.S. Consulate General in Hamburg, Germany June 5, 2020 (photo credit: FABIAN BIMMER / REUTERS)
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, at the U.S. Consulate General in Hamburg, Germany June 5, 2020
(photo credit: FABIAN BIMMER / REUTERS)
The death of African American George Floyd in the United States, after a police officer pressed a knee into his neck while detaining him, has triggered worldwide protests against racism and brutality.
Authorities in some countries are objecting to the rallies, on grounds they may heighten risk of COVID-19 infection.
Here are some of the latest demonstrations outside the United States:
Friday, June 5
FRANKFURT/HAMBURG - Thousands of Germans protested against racism, holding banners with slogans such as: "Your Pain Is My Pain, Your Fight Is My Fight." Some people wore a clenched fist image on their anti-coronavirus masks.
LONDON - Several dozen people gathered in Trafalgar Square, many wearing masks and some kneeling in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Placards read: "White People Must Do More," "Colour Is Not A Crime" and "Justice for Belly Mujinga" in reference to a rail worker who died of COVID-19 after being spat at by a man who said he was infected.
TILBURG/EINDHOVEN - The Netherlands has seen the largest anti-racism rallies in living memory this week, with thousands coming out across the nation. More protests were planned for Tilburg and Eindhoven on Friday.
CANBERRA - Demonstrators marched to Parliament House during a Black Lives Matter protest, social media images showed, despite Australian authorities' disapproval due to the risk of coronavirus infection.
MONROVIA - Liberians were to show support for Floyd.
OSLO - Several hundred people protested in front of the US Embassy and the Norwegian Parliament. Authorities say only 50 people can gather. TV footage showed protesters were not following the recommended 1-meter social distancing guidelines. Most appeared to wear masks.
OTTAWA - An anti-racism demonstration called "No Peace Until Justice" to be staged in front of US Embassy.
ROME - Italians to hold demonstration against police brutality in solidarity with Floyd.
VIENNA - Banners to be held near US Embassy.
THESSALONIKI - Solidarity protest by self-proclaimed anarchist groups in Greece.
Saturday, June 6
BERLIN - Germans to protest against racism.
LONDON - People expected to gather in Parliament Square in solidarity with US protests.
PARIS - Police have banned a demonstration in front of the US Embassy, citing the risk of social disorder and the coronavirus pandemic.
SEOUL - March in support of US demonstrations.
SYDNEY - Tens of thousands of Australians plan to protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter demonstrators and indigenous Australians who died in custody. Authorities are seeking to block the rallies citing the risk from COVID-19.
Sunday, June 7
BARCELONA/MADRID - Anti-racism protests in Barcelona and Madrid.
MAASTRICHT - Dutch to march against racism.
BRUSSELS - Thousands expected to attend Black Lives Matter protest.
BUDAPEST - Protest in solidarity with victims of racism.
LONDON - Protesters due to rally outside US Embassy.
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilians to protest death of Floyd.


Tags protests riot Coronavirus COVID-19 George Floyd
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Ellen DeGeneres, George Floyd and Iyad al-Halak By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by