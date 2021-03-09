The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Which is America’s happiest city?

The personal-finance website WalletHub revealed in its new report released on Monday which are 2021's happiest cities in America.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
MARCH 9, 2021 08:06
Which is the US' happiest city?
Which is the US' happiest city?
(photo credit: PIXY.ORG)
On March 20, the world will celebrate the International Day of Happiness, and what's better than discovering for this occasion which are the cities where people are happiest in the United States?
The personal-finance website WalletHub revealed in its new report released on Monday which are 2021’s happiest cities in America.
In order to determine where people in America are most content with their lives, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest US cities across 31 key indicators of happiness.
According to the report, the average American’s stress level rose significantly for the first time since 2007 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the level of depression and suicide rate.
The data set ranges from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.
Fremont, California won top spot, with Bismarck and Fargo, both in North Dakota, coming second and third.
Madison, Wisconsin and San Jose, California completed the top five.
According to the report, San Francisco, Oakland and Fremont, California, have all the lowest depression rate - 11.30 percent - which is 2.9 times lower than in Billings, Montana, the city with the highest at 32.30 percent.
Jersey City, New Jersey, has the lowest number of suicides per 100,000 residents, 5.97, which is six times lower than in Casper, Wyoming, the city with the highest at 36.10.
Fremont, California, has the lowest separation & divorce rate, 9.21 percent, which is 4.4 times lower than in Cleveland, the city with the highest at 40.77 percent.
South Burlington, Vermont, has the lowest share of adults sleeping less than 7 hours per night, 28.50 percent, which is 1.8 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 51.40 percent.
Cheyenne, Wyoming, has the lowest average commute time, 14.30 minutes, which is 2.9 times lower than in New York, the city with the highest at 41.50 minutes.
The full list was:
1. Fremont, CA    
2. Bismarck, ND    
3. Fargo, ND    
4. Madison, WI    
5. San Jose, CA    
6. South Burlington, VT    
7. Lincoln, NE    
8. Columbia, MD    
9. Cedar Rapids, IA    
10. Santa Rosa, CA
11. Sioux Falls, SD
12. Irvine, CA
13. San Francisco, CA
14. Pearl City, HI
15. Burlington, VT
16. Minneapolis, MN
17. Plano, TX
18. Charleston, SC
19. Rapid City, SD    
20. Seattle, WA


