WHO announces partnership with Kim Sledge to recreate 'We Are Family'

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday that it will be partnering with Kim Sledge and the World We Want in order to recreate a "unity anthem" of the hit 1979 song "We Are Family," which the WHO hopes will foster focus and attention to global health amid the coronavirus pandemic.The recreation will be a compilation of video submissions from across the world, and will include celebrities, healthcare workers on the front lines as well as a few politicians and world leaders. “From the doctors and nurses on the front lines, to the paramedics and police, from the midwives and scientists to the carers for the vulnerable, the 'We Are Family' initiative will salute each and every one with a feeling of unity, strength and solidarity in response to the unprecedented challenges the world faces as a result of the coronavirus outbreak," said singer-songwriter Kim Sledge, who performed the song in 1979 as part of the group Sister Sledge.“There are many people who motivated me to embark on this new initiative in support of making 'We Are Family' come to life, and who are very dedicated to finding ways to conquer this crisis," she added. "They include my close family friend Lou Weisbach, my Mercy Seat Ministry brothers and sisters, and all of the global health workers, scientists, the essential laborers, caregivers and emergency personnel around the world who have been working day in night during the pandemic in support of others."The public will also have the opportunity to be featured in the video. All they have to do is record a video of themselves singing "We Are Family," either alone or with friends and family (while adhering to social distancing guidelines), and share it to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #WeAreFamily #COVID19 #HealthforAll, tagging @WHO, @The_WorldWeWant and @thewhof in the post. Submissions can also be posted to the campaign's website. Participant hopefuls must send their submissions in by November 30, 2020."We Are Family is one of the most instantly recognizable anthems in the world," said founder of The World We Want Natasha Mudhar. "The song carries such an inspiring message of unity and solidarity. We are certain that the 'We Are Family' song and video initiative is being launched at the right time. It is a rallying cry for togetherness, for the strength of our global family. We are all together during these times."While the program is meant to build togetherness, it is also intended to raise awareness and funding for resources to address the public health crisis globally. Part of the proceeds from the song will be donated to the WHO foundation in order to fund the response to the coronavirus pandemic such as the delivery of live-saving equipment and treatments, and part will go towards the promotion of health for populations worldwide.“'We Are Family' is more than a song. It is a call to action for collaboration and kindness, and a reminder of the strength of family and the importance of coming together to help others in times of need," said Director-General of the WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.“Now more than ever, communities and individuals all over the world need to heed this message and come together, as a global family, to support each other through this COVID-19 challenge, and to remember that our health and wellbeing is our most precious gift," he added. "I am grateful to Kim Sledge and The World We Want for sharing this masterpiece and message of hope with us all. It is only through national unity and global solidarity that we will overcome COVID-19 and ensure people all over the world attain the highest level of health and well-being."The song will be released for download on November 9, the date Sledge is slated to perform at the World Health Assembly alongside choir singers fom New York to Tonga.