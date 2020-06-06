The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Work from a mansion, an unkempt bathroom with 'Parasite' Zoom backgrounds

Their are five backgrounds to choose from, ranging from rooms withing the posh mansion to a seedy unkempt bathroom.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 6, 2020 21:52
‘Parasite’ (photo credit: Courtesy)
‘Parasite’
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The makers of the South Korean movie Parasite have released official wallpaper backgrounds for video conference calls, helping those wishing to stay in touch remotely make their interactions a bit more interesting while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
There are five backgrounds to choose from, ranging from rooms within the Park family's posh mansion to a seedy unkempt bathroom in the Kim family's modest home. They wallpapers are available via Parasite's official Twitter account.

The dark comedy Parasite is a tale of two South Korean families, the wealthy Parks and the poor Kims, mirroring the deepening inequality in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.
The film made history as the first non-English language movie to win the Oscar for best picture, prompting South Korean social media to erupt in celebration.
The film’s message resonated with many South Koreans who identify themselves as “dirt spoons”, those born to low-income families who have all but given up on owning a decent house or climbing the social ladder, as opposed to “gold spoons,” who are from better-off families.
The backgrounds include a night-time view from the kitchen of the luxurious mansion depicted in the movie with the basement entrance in the background, a view of the foyer of the mansion during the daytime, a daytime view of the garden outside the luxurious home, the bedroom of the wealthy couple's young son and the less than appealing bathroom of the poor family's home.
While inequality in South Korea is not necessarily worse than many other countries, the concept has exploded onto the political scene in recent years amid runaway home prices and a stagnating economy, undermining support for President Moon Jae-in.
Moon, in his congratulatory message, said Parasite had “moved the hearts of people around the world with a most uniquely Korean story”.
But the film’s message is a sharp critique of South Korea’s modern society, and director Bong Joon-ho turned to many familiar scenes around Seoul to highlight the divide between the city’s haves and have-nots.
Across South Korea the divide is visible as some of the old neighborhoods of crumbling brick slums contrast with the gleaming high-life of Seoul’s more swanky spots.
The film uses many of those visual cues to illustrate the competition going on in society, and the sometimes “parasitic” relationships between the rich and poor - and now people can use the some of the same visuals while chatting with their friends.
“The uncomfortable exchanges in the movie sparked mixed feelings by hitting a sore spot in society and pitting the rich against the poor,” said Kim Chang-hwan, a 35-year-old Seoul resident.

Zachary Keyser and Reuters contributed to this report.


