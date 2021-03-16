Are Israel's elections safe from cyberattack?

The most pressing concern for Israeli citizens is the way that political parties use their private data, said Nimrod Vax, cofounder and head of product at BigID, A Tel Aviv-based unicorn offering a data intelligence platform that enables organizations to monitor sensitive enterprise data.

"Some political parties have very sensitive information about people, including regarding their political affiliations," Vax said. "But not all data is allowed to be collected. You need to ask people's permission, and offer the opportunity to opt-out."

In recent days, the Likud Party has come under fire for using questionable tactics to build its database. The ruling party allegedly uses a voter-management system called Elector that encourages users to provide personal information about acquaintances and relatives, including whether those people are Likud voters or not. Another investigation by Haaretz found that the Likud is scraping personal information from the Truecaller caller-ID app to send voters personalized messages, even though this is against the law. This despite privacy protection laws that allow voter details to be used for contacting them only.

Likud's use of questionable methods is not new. In the previous election last March, databases used by Likud were leaked with personal details for nearly a million voters revealed to the public. Among the data points compiled in the spreadsheets were whether certain individuals were Likud voters.

Meanwhile, reports in the press indicate that Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party is using a rival voter-management application profiling potential voters in similar ways. Parts of that database, likewise, have been leaked to the public.

"This is very sensitive info that needs to be protected," Vax said. "As we all learned during the Facebook–Cambridge Analytica data scandal several years ago, the collector of data is held accountable for how the data is used. You can't just blame a data breach on others."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Meanwhile, he said, individuals need to be aware of the dangers of giving information to unknown parties. "If you click on one of the SMS messages everyone is getting asking who you plan to vote for, the details of your political affiliation are now out there in cyberspace," Vax said.

How concerned should one be with data privacy? Vax noted that much of the discussion in the United States centers around invasive marketing tactics from corporations. In contrast, the European Union is much more vigilant about privacy dangers because of its long and dark history of dangerous regimes gathering info to use against their subjects. "That's why some of the first priorities listed in the EU's GDPR regulations limit gathering data about an individual's political and sexual orientations."

The outcry from the Israeli public has been generally muted, Vax noted, as there is a sense that individuals are powerless to protect themselves. Therefore, the need for lawmakers to govern and enforce privacy regulations is critical, he said.

What about the risk of election interference from overseas? The biggest risks aren't from direct attacks on the vote count, but misinformation campaigns by malicious actors, said Etay Maor, senior director of security strategy at Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity company Cato Networks.

"These people want to undermine the entire system by convincing people that it doesn't work," Maor said. "They want you to think it doesn't matter if you vote."

That may begin with ads on Facebook or other manipulations of media that subtly inject new ideas into different networks. "Creating distrust is actually the goal of these actors, not just the means," Maor said. "In the US, we have watched the same actor invite some people to a Black Lives Matter protest, and others to a planned parenthood protest on the same night."

"Attacks on polling stations and vote counting aren't scalable and are easily detectable, but misinformation is extremely effective," Maor said. New 'deepfake' technology will allow malicious actors to create lifelike videos of politicians and influencers saying anything they want. Security technologies will evolve to help identify and weed out such misinformation, but they will always be steps behind. "Your best weapon is the vigilance to verify facts," he said.

Meanwhile, Tomer Gershoni, senior director and head of security engineering & cyber defense at publicly-traded cybersecurity company Imperva believes that digital voting systems eventually will suffer hack attacks.

"I'm not aware of any cyberattack that has ever been done on a country's election systems," Gershoni said. "But I have reasons for concern. Any digital system that has information going from one place to another can be hacked, and election systems are no exception."

Gershoni believes that actions taken by Facebook and other social networks have somewhat mitigated the risks posed by misinformation. "Since the US elections in 2016, when the impact of foreign influences in the results was dramatic, social media companies have taken many proactive and even extreme steps to stop them. However, we will continue to see the spread of fake news everywhere. There are no complete solutions."