Israel Elections: New poll finds no bloc can form a government

The Likud Party would earn 34 seats, while Yesh Atid would earn 23 seats if elections were held today, with no bloc succeeding in forming a government, according to a new poll published by KAN news on Monday.

The newly merged Blue and White-The New Hope list would earn 14 seats, while the Religious Zionist list would earn 10 seats. Meanwhile, Shas would garner eight seats and United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats.

Additionally, the Joint List would earn six seats and Yisrael Beytenu and Labor would each earn five seats. Ra'am and Meretz would both earn four seats each, while Yamina would not pass the electoral threshold.

According to the new poll, the bloc of parties supporting opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu would earn 59 seats, while the bloc constituting parties which were in the current coalition would earn 51 seats, meaning neither side would be able to form a government.

THE KNESSET votes in a preliminary reading on Wednesday to dissolve and hold a new election. It is ‘obscene and boorish’ to portray Israeli society as bisected by two warring narratives, says the writer. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The KAN poll additionally found that if former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot were to join Blue and White-The New Hope, the list would rise to 17 seats, while Yesh Atid would fall to 21 seats.