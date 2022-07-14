The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel Elections: Jerusalem's Fleur Hassan-Nahoum announces Likud primaries bid

Deputy mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum is reportedly eyeing the Likud's 33rd spot, which is designated for olim hadashim.

By TAL SPUNGIN
Published: JULY 14, 2022 18:37
Deputy Mayor for Foreign Relations, Economic Development and Tourism Fleur Hassan-Nahoum on the site of planned expansion of the US Embassy in Jerusalem (photo credit: Courtesy)
Deputy Mayor for Foreign Relations, Economic Development and Tourism Fleur Hassan-Nahoum on the site of planned expansion of the US Embassy in Jerusalem
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Deputy mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum announced on Thursday her candidacy in the primaries for opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party.

"Today I am announcing my candidacy for the Likud primaries," Hassan-Nahoum said. "I do so with a strong sense of responsibility to my country and my people. 

"As a Knesset member, I intend to continue the work I have been involved with in Jerusalem, bringing all I have learned with me."

"As a Knesset member, I intend to continue the work I have been involved with in Jerusalem"

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Jerusalem deputy mayor

UK-born Hassan-Nahoum, who was raised in Gibraltar, made aliyah in 2001. She is reportedly eyeing the Likud's 33rd spot, which is designated for olim hadashim.

"As an immigrant myself...I am particularly sensitive to being an outsider and will work hard to improve on the absorption of immigrants in this country and work to represent their voice and interests," Hassan-Nahoum said.

A LIKUD campaign poster with the slogan “Returning to life” is altered to add “with 1,000,000 unemployed,” in Tel Aviv on March 21, 2021 (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)A LIKUD campaign poster with the slogan “Returning to life” is altered to add “with 1,000,000 unemployed,” in Tel Aviv on March 21, 2021 (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Hassan-Nahoum's road to the Knesset

After serving as executive-dirctor of Tikva, a nonprofit organization dedicated to caring for abused Jewish children who fled the former Soviet Union, Hassan-Nahoum became a city councilor in the Jerusalem Municipality after she joined the Yerushalmim local party.

She became head of the local opposition in 2017, during the tenure of MK Nir Barkat, a potential faction ally, as Jerusalem mayor.

Moshe Lion appointed Hassan-Nahoum as deputy mayor after he entered local office in 2018. Hassan-Nahoum was also made responsible for tourism and foreign affairs in the Israeli capital's municipality.

The new Likud candidate also co-founded the UAE-Israel Business, an organization that worked to connect businesses in Israel and the Emirates following the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020.



Tags Israel Jerusalem Knesset Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Elections 2022
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
4

Twitter debates whether Anne Frank had 'white privilege'

Anne Frank at her writing table in 1940; how many Anne Franks were lost in the Holocaust?
5

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by