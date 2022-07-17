The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Religious Zionist List headed by Ben-Gvir would earn 13 seats - poll

In the scenario seen in the new Channel 13 poll, neither bloc would succeed in forming a majority government.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 17, 2022 21:30

Updated: JULY 17, 2022 21:41
Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen on the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, on May 29, 2022. (photo credit: TEMPLE MOUNT ADMINISTRATION)
Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen on the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, on May 29, 2022.
(photo credit: TEMPLE MOUNT ADMINISTRATION)

The Religious Zionist list would rise to 13 seats if Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir headed the list, compared to nine or 10 seats in recent polls if the list was headed by current leader Betzalel Smotrich, according to a new poll published by Channel 13 on Sunday.

In this scenario, the Likud Party would fall to 32 seats compared to 35-36 seats in recent polls focusing on if Smotrich headed Religious Zionist. Meanwhile, Shas would fall to eight seats and United Torah Judaism would receive seven seats. Altogether, the bloc of parties currently supporting former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu would earn 60 seats, not enough to form a majority government.

In the bloc currently opposing Netanyahu, Yesh Atid would earn 22 seats, while Blue and White-The New Hope would earn 11 seats, according to the new poll. Labor would earn seven seats, while Yisrael Beytenu would earn six seats. Meretz and Ra'am would earn four seats each and Yamina would not pass the electoral threshold.

The Joint List, which is part of neither bloc and traditionally does not sit in coalitions, would earn six seats.

The poll also asked respondents how they would vote if the Meretz party was headed by Zehava Galon or Yair Golan.

Man allows his son to cast his vote into the ballot in March 2021 elections. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Man allows his son to cast his vote into the ballot in March 2021 elections. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

If Zehava Galon headed Meretz, the party would earn five seats, while Likud would earn 34 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 22 seats, Blue and White-The New Hope would earn 12 seats, Religious Zionist (headed by Smotrich) would earn 10 seats, Shas would earn eight seats, UTJ would earn seven seats and Yisrael Beytenu, Labor and the Joint List would earn six seats each. Additionally, Ra'am would earn four seats and Yamina would not pass the electoral threshold.

In this situation, the bloc supporting Netanyahu would sit with 59 seats, while the current coalition would sit with 55 seats.

If Yair Golan were to head Meretz, however, the party would fall to four seats, with Likud earning 34 seats, Yesh Atid earning 22 seats, Blue and White-The New Hope earning 12 seats, Religious Zionist (headed by Smotrich) earning 10 seats, Shas earning eight seats, UTJ and Labor earning seven seats and Yisrael Beytenu and the Joint List earning six seats each. Additionally, Ra'am would earn four seats and Yamina would not pass the electoral threshold.

The blocs in this case would remain the same as with Galon.

Channel 13 also asked respondents who was better suited to be prime minister: Yair Lapid or Netanyahu. 45% of respondents answered that Netanyahu is more fitting, while 32% responded that Lapid is more fitting.

In response to the same question, but between Netanyahu and Gantz instead, 46% responded that Netanyahu would be more fitting while 29% said that Gantz would be better suited.



