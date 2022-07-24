The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
100 days to Israeli elections: Both blocs still fail to form a coalition

The results of the latest poll leave Netanyahu's bloc with 60 seats and the opposing bloc with either 54 or 53 seats.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 24, 2022 21:39
A woman casts her ballot as Israelis vote in a parliamentary election, at a polling station in Tel Aviv, Israel April 9, 2019 (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
A woman casts her ballot as Israelis vote in a parliamentary election, at a polling station in Tel Aviv, Israel April 9, 2019
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

With 100 days left before the elections for the 25th Knesset, both the bloc supporting former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the bloc forming the current coalition are projected to fail in forming a majority government, according to a poll published by KAN News on Sunday.

The numbers speak for themselves

According the poll, the Likud Party would earn 35 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 22 seats and Blue and White-The New Hope would earn 12 seats.

Meanwhile, the Religious Zionist Party would earn 10 seats, Shas would earn eight seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats and Labor and the Joint List would earn six seats.

Yisrael Beytenu would earn five seats, while Meretz would earn five seats if Zehava Galon leads the party and four seats if Yair Golan heads the party. Ra'am would earn four seats and Yamina would not pass the electoral threshold and would not enter the 25th Knesset, according to the poll.

A general view shows a session at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, for the preliminary reading of a bill to dissolve the parliament, in Jerusalem, June 22, 2022. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) A general view shows a session at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, for the preliminary reading of a bill to dissolve the parliament, in Jerusalem, June 22, 2022. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The results of the poll leave Netanyahu's bloc with 60 seats and the opposing bloc would earn either 54 or 53 seats, meaning neither bloc could form a majority coalition. The Joint List historically does not sit within coalitions.



