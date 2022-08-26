Israel elections: Netanyahu pushes for Ben-Gvir, Smotrich union

Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu invited Religious Zionist Party head MK Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir to his Ceasarea home on Friday, N12 reported, in a bid to push through a political union.

Netanyahu, who influenced the two to merge ahead of last year's election, is reportedly wary of potentially losing a significant amount of voters in his bloc if one of the parties to his Right fails to cross the electoral threshold.

when N12 gave Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit nine seats to Smotrich's zero

Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party, which earlier this week held its first primary elections , did not pass the electoral threshold in a poll for the first time in this election season,

In other polls conducted on the same day, The Religious Zionist Party trailed significantly behind Otzma Yehudit, giving both Smotrich and Ben-Gvir valuable food for thought after the latter announced an independent run earlier in August.

The two have been embroiled in a battle of mind games and public perception to ensure neither of them is painted as the ones who potentially endangered Netanyahu's bloc. the former prime minister, who on Tuesday called on the two MKs to set their differences aside, is now expected to push hard to make the merger happen.

“Only a joint [election] run will ensure that both parties pass the electoral threshold,” Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

Abir Kara seeks 'economic freedom' from Shaked's Zionist Spirit

Elsewhere on the Right, Yamina MK Abir Kara announced on Friday he will not be part of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's Zionist Spirit faction, citing "difference in policy."

"In a meeting that I had with [Zionist Spirit leader Ayelet] Shaked, I found out that in the new structure of the party, there was no room for the values and the economic policies that I believe in," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Kara went on to state that he does not intend to take a step back from politics and will "announce his political future over the coming days."

The interior minister commented on the Ani Shulman founder's departure, stating that "the Zionist Spirit will continue to fly the flag for the free market and fight the obstacles and the high cost of living."

She also praised Kara for his accomplishments in his first term as an MK, adding that Kara "worked for the independent business owners and to remove regulation in the last year and made important accomplishments." She later claimed that Kara left because he wanted the fourth slot on the party list and was pushed down to five.

Later on Friday, it was revealed in a letter announcing his split from the faction to the Knesset House Committee chair MK Nir Orbach that Kara's new one-man Knesset faction would be called "Economic Freedom."