Israel's Right enraged by Yesh Atid MK's Hitler comments

Ram Ben Barak said on Saturday that Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir's targeting of the High Court of Justice is reminiscent of Adolf Hitler.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: OCTOBER 29, 2022 20:10
Committee Chairman Ram Ben Barak leads a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on November 15, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Committee Chairman Ram Ben Barak leads a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on November 15, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"I am not comparing this to anything, I am saying that in advance in order not to be quoted, but Hitler came to power democratically, he was elected in a democratic way, and one of the first laws he enacted, if not the first, was to cancel the [German] High Court, and then he brought all of the other laws and made Germany what it was, " Knesset Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee chairman and Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak said Saturday in an interview in a Shabbatarbut (Culture on Sabbath) event in Beersheba.

"We need to safeguard our democracy. That is why the combination of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich's racist and anti-democratic party with a person who we see is willing to do nearly everything he can to extract himself from his trial, and who will allow them to do whatever they want, is dangerous. It needs to be prevented and that is why we need to win this election," Ben Barak said to the crowd's applause.

"Democracy is not just putting a ballot into a ballot box, it is also a culture that has been built here for a hundred years, since before the state was founded. But it is very easily destroyed," he concluded.

Ben Gvir gestures during an Otzma Yehudit rally, October 23, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Ben Gvir gestures during an Otzma Yehudit rally, October 23, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Ben Barak clarifies Hitler comparison

Ben Barak soon wrote a clarification on Twitter.

"It should be made clear – I do not compare and will never compare anyone in the State of Israel or in the world to Hitler. The attempt to portray it as a comparison is not true, and it is unfortunate if someone is trying to present it as such," Ben Barak wrote.

Politicians on the Right expressed outrage over the comment.

"Ram Ben-Barak, one of the top ten in [Prime Minister] Yair Lapid's party, compared me to Hitler and the Likud's supporters to the Nazi party," Likud leader and opposition head MK Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video. "This is shameful and a disgrace. Our answer will come at the ballot box on Tuesday," Netanyahu said.   

Ben-Gvir said in a statement, "Ram Ben Barak crossed a red line this morning when he compared me to history's greatest oppressor of all the Jewish people. This foolish and disgraceful comparison is not just hurtful to me, but to the six million Jewish who were killed, slaughtered and burned by the Nazis.

"I demand that Yair Lapid immediately expel Ben Barak from Yesh Atid," Ben-Gvir said.



