Israel Elections: With Likud on rise, Gantz’s options narrow

With Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party underperforming, winning only 11-13 Knesset seats, and Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing block appearing to have regained a majority of the next Knesset, the Defense Minister emerged weakened on Tuesday and to have lost his potential position as kingmaker.

Unlike the Likud and Yesh Atid parties, which boast the two largest voter totals but also are hated by significant portions of other smaller parties, Gantz had hoped he could make up for his smaller vote total by maintaining open relations with essentially all of the Jewish parties.

Until the right-wing bloc broke the 61-MK Knesset majority threshold, Gantz had hoped to potentially form a new government as prime minister either with the Likud’s right-wing bloc or a mix of the current coalition, while adding on haredi parties.

But with Netanyahu appearing on the way to securing his return to the prime minister’s chair, Gantz’s once grand plans may now be reduced to having the possibility of continuing on as Defense Minister as an isolated moderate in a Netanyahu-led government.

Early Tuesday, Gantz explicitly said to the media that it did not matter who was the largest party, rather “who has the capability” of forming a government. Throughout the day he toured Ra'anana, Petah Tikva, Rosh Ha'Ayin and other towns to help get out the vote.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz votes for the Israeli 2022 elections November 1, 2022. (credit: ELAD MALKA)

Much of the election season for Gantz has been a story of missed opportunities.

He surprised many with the first major political move of the campaign, joining forces with Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope Party.

Given that Gantz came in with eight MKs and Sa’ar came in with six MKs, the party hoped to win at least around 15 MKs.

Then Gantz signed the best new free agent of this election season, his successor as IDF chief and former top deputy, Gadi Eisenkot.

But it has seemed that a mix of right and left-wing parties have picked off some of Gantz-Sa’ar’s voters, leaving the new duo weaker together than they were apart.

In addition, Eisenkot’s star power has not actually translated into new votes.

While respected by many, his low-key and off-message style seems to have bounced off of voters as much as Gantz’s freestyle mix of left and right views.

Rather than his diverse opinions and avoidance of locking himself into all of the policy positions of either the Left or the Right leading to attracting both right and left-wing voters, they seem to have turned off voters on both sides due to being unsure about what he really stands for. In the same interview, Gantz might lurch from defending his meetings with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to kissing up to settlers in certain areas to condemning other illegal settler outposts and then defending arresting Palestinian civil society groups who he says are doubling as terrorists.

In the end, it seems Gantz’s gamble that he could call the shots between two blocs each of which fell short of a majority on their own, fell short itself to foresee the final successful thrust forward of Netanyahu to return to power.