The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections 2022

Far-right Ben-Gvir, Smotrich win big in Israel elections

Bezalel Smotrich: “Today, the Religious Zionist Party made history with the biggest win by a national religious party since the country was founded.”

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 22:23

Updated: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 22:45
Head of the National Union party MK Betzalel Smotrich and attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir attend Otzma Yehudit party's election campaign event in Bat Yam on April 06, 2019. (photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
Head of the National Union party MK Betzalel Smotrich and attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir attend Otzma Yehudit party's election campaign event in Bat Yam on April 06, 2019.
(photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

The Religious Zionism Party led by MK Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir were one of the big winners of the election on Tuesday, leaping from six seats in the outgoing Knesset to 14, according to the exit polls.

“Today, the Religious Zionist Party made history with the biggest win by a national religious party since the country was founded,” Smotrich said at the post-election press conference.

“Today, the Religious Zionist Party made history with the biggest win by a national religious party since the country was founded.”

Bezalel Smotrich

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir toured the country on Tuesday to rally support.

Smotrich claimed in a video that the Arab vote was a full 10% higher than the last election, due to "investment of millions of dollars by the Left and international 'elements.'"

"Citizens of Israel, the Left backed by international elements invested millions of dollars in recent months in order to raise the voting percentage in the Arab sector, and unfortunately it is working," he said.

Pictures of MK Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit political party and Chairman of the Religious Zionism party MK Bezalel Smotrich at an election campaign event in Sderot, October 26, 2022. (credit: FLASH90) Pictures of MK Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit political party and Chairman of the Religious Zionism party MK Bezalel Smotrich at an election campaign event in Sderot, October 26, 2022. (credit: FLASH90)

"At this time the voting percentage in the Arab sector is a full 10% higher than the last election. Woe on us if the keys to the state and government will be in the hands of anti-Zionist terror supporters who are undermining our existence and identifying with the worst of our enemies," Smotrich said.

Ben-Gvir on Tuesday afternoon flew in a helicopter from Beersheba to Netanya in order to combat what he said were “reports on [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz strengthening in the Sharon.”

Throughout the day, Ben-Gvir stressed the importance that RZP finished ahead of Gantz’s National Unity, in order to block the option of a Netanyahu-Gantz government.

Ben-Gvir's success has been the story of the election in Israel and his growing popularity has raised concerns that Israel's democracy is at risk. Defense Minister Benny Gantz made Ben-Gvir the target of most of his attacks and warned what would happen if the firebrand right-winger - who has called to encourage Arabs to migrate from Israel - would win big in the election. 



Tags israeli politics Israel Elections religious zionists Bezalel Smotrich Otzma Yehudit itamar ben-gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by