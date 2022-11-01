The Religious Zionism Party led by MK Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir were one of the big winners of the election on Tuesday, leaping from six seats in the outgoing Knesset to 14, according to the exit polls.

“Today, the Religious Zionist Party made history with the biggest win by a national religious party since the country was founded,” Smotrich said at the post-election press conference.

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir toured the country on Tuesday to rally support.

Smotrich claimed in a video that the Arab vote was a full 10% higher than the last election, due to "investment of millions of dollars by the Left and international 'elements.'"

"Citizens of Israel, the Left backed by international elements invested millions of dollars in recent months in order to raise the voting percentage in the Arab sector, and unfortunately it is working," he said.

Pictures of MK Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit political party and Chairman of the Religious Zionism party MK Bezalel Smotrich at an election campaign event in Sderot, October 26, 2022. (credit: FLASH90)

"At this time the voting percentage in the Arab sector is a full 10% higher than the last election. Woe on us if the keys to the state and government will be in the hands of anti-Zionist terror supporters who are undermining our existence and identifying with the worst of our enemies," Smotrich said.

Ben-Gvir on Tuesday afternoon flew in a helicopter from Beersheba to Netanya in order to combat what he said were “reports on [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz strengthening in the Sharon.”

Throughout the day, Ben-Gvir stressed the importance that RZP finished ahead of Gantz’s National Unity, in order to block the option of a Netanyahu-Gantz government.

Ben-Gvir's success has been the story of the election in Israel and his growing popularity has raised concerns that Israel's democracy is at risk. Defense Minister Benny Gantz made Ben-Gvir the target of most of his attacks and warned what would happen if the firebrand right-winger - who has called to encourage Arabs to migrate from Israel - would win big in the election.