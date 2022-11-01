The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections 2022

Left-wing Labor, Meretz secure 11 seats in Israel elections - exit polls

These parties make up the left-wing bloc together with bloc leader Yesh Atid, led by current prime minister Yair Lapid. In total, the left-wing bloc is estimated at 55 seats.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 22:30
Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli, Meretz leader Zehava Galon (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli, Meretz leader Zehava Galon
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

As voting booths closed throughout the country at 10pm, early exit polls have shown left-wing parties Labor and Meretz securing 11 Knesset seats — 6 to Labor and 5 to Meretz.

These parties make up the left-wing bloc together with bloc leader Yesh Atid, led by current Prime Minister Yair Lapid. In total, the left-wing bloc is estimated at 55 seats as of Tuesday night, though the final count may differ.

The challenges facing the Israeli Left

The Labor Party’s presence in Knesset was anticipated, as polls indicated that the party would receive more than the necessary 3.25% vote threshold and secure around 5 seats by the end of the day.

The primary challenges facing the party were the risk of left-wing voters turning away from Labor in favor of supporting bloc leader Yesh Atid, led by Lapid; and the chance that the party’s voting base may not vote in its entirety.

Labor leader Merav Michaeli is seen at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Labor leader Merav Michaeli is seen at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Labor leader Merav Michaeli issued a call to democratic arms to her voting base at the outset of the day, saying: “Take yourselves, your family, your friends, put up a post, make phone calls, make sure that no one succumbs to despair, God forbid, because it’s in our hands, we can win.”

“Take yourselves, your family, your friends, put up a post, make phone calls, make sure that no one succumbs to despair, God forbid, because it’s in our hands, we can win.”

Merav Michaeli

This election carried a great deal of weight for Meretz. At the outset of election day it was uncertain whether the left-wing party would garner enough votes to surpass the 3.25% voting threshold in order to enter Knesset, which would result in a bolstered presence from the bloc of right-wing parties led by Likud’s Benjamin Netanyahu.

At a voting station in Petah Tikva earlier today, Meretz leader Zehava Galon reiterated that a stronger presence from right-wing parties — including the Otzma Yehudit party led by outspoken political extremist Itamar Ben Gvir — could lead to the establishment of a highly prejudiced regime.

“These are the first elections in the country’s history [presenting a choice] between democracy and Kahanism,” Galon said.

In former elections, parties which rest on the verge of the vote threshold have run what are sometimes referred to as “gevalt” campaigns — a Yiddish term which expresses exasperation — heavily emphasizing the importance of their role in mitigating potential disaster. Speaking to Ynet earlier this week, Galon referred to the high stakes of the party’s current campaign as the “mother of [all] gevalt.”



Tags Labor Meretz israeli politics left wing israel Israel Elections Zehava Gal-On Merav Michaeli
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by