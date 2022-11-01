The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections 2022

Israel Elections: Shas leaps to 10 seats in exit polls

UTJ announced that it would demand two ministries in a Netanyahu-led government.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 23:23

Updated: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 23:36
Shas party supporters react as the results of the Israeli elections are announced, in Jerusalem. November 1, 2022. (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
Shas party supporters react as the results of the Israeli elections are announced, in Jerusalem. November 1, 2022.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

The haredi parties will play a significant role in helping opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu form a coalition, with the Shas party earning 10 seats and the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party earning 7 seats, according to initial exit polls published on Tuesday night.

Shas chairman Arye Deri called the exit poll results a "tremendous achievement," saying the party would "soon return to the leadership of the state."

“We will work with all our might for the weak strata [of society], for the strengthening of Israel’s Jewish identity and the fight against the cost of living,” said Deri.

Shas MK Moshe Abutbul also responded to the exit poll results, stating “this is the result of hard work by all the activists of the movement, the representatives and members of the Knesset led by the chairman Rabbi Arye Deri and the virtue of Rabbi Obadia Yosef and Hacham Shalom Cohen stood for us. God willing, the true results will reveal the magnitude of the victory and we will replace the left-wing government.”

Shas party supporters react as the results of the Israeli elections are announced, in Jerusalem. November 1, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90) Shas party supporters react as the results of the Israeli elections are announced, in Jerusalem. November 1, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Meanwhile, the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party announced that it would demand two ministries if they form a government with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We sacrificed along the entire way and this has a price,” said UTJ, indicating that it would probably demand the housing and welfare ministries.



Tags aryeh deri Elections Shas united torah judaism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by