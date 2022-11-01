The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Netanyahu on pace to win Israel elections, exit polls show

Netanyahu's bloc on pace to pass 61-seat threshold • Victory would bring Netanyahu back into power after serving as prime minister between 1996-1999 and 2009-2021

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 22:00

Updated: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 22:03
Head of the Likud party MK Benjamin Netanyahu at a Likud Party election event in Qiryat Shemona, October 24, 2022. (photo credit: MICHAL GILADI/FLASH90)
Head of the Likud party MK Benjamin Netanyahu at a Likud Party election event in Qiryat Shemona, October 24, 2022.
(photo credit: MICHAL GILADI/FLASH90)

Former prime minister and Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu is on pace to become Israel's next prime minister, according to Tuesday night's exit polls.

According to the polls, Netanyahu's bloc, which includes Likud, Religious Zionist Party (RZP), United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and Shas, is on pace to pass the 61-seat threshold and thus to form the next coalition.

Netanyahu's Likud party is expected to receive 30 seats according to Channel 12 and 31 seats according to Channel 13, while Lapid's Yesh Atid party is expected to get 24 seats according to Channel 12 and 24 seats according to Channel 13. 

The Religious Zionist Party made a major comeback in contrast to previous years with Channel 12 reporting 14 seats and Channel 13 reporting 14 seats.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz's National Unity Party is expected to get 11 seats (Channel 12) or 12 seats (Channel 13), while Yisrael Beytenu gets 4 seats (Channel 12) or 4 seats (Channel 13).

Israel's ultra-Orthodox parties saw a large voter turnout with Shas getting 10 seats (Channel 12) or 10 seats (Channel 13) and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) getting 7 seats (Channel 12) or 7 seats (Channel 13).

Meanwhile, Israel's Left managed to keep its head above the water with either 6 seats (Channel 12) or 5 seats (Channel 13) going to Labor and either 5 seats (Channel 12) or 4 seats (Channel 13) going to Meretz.

Finally, while there was concern over the turnout of the Arab vote, Hadash-Ta'al is expected to receive either 4 seats (Channel 12) or 4 seats (Channel 13) and Ra'am is expected to receive either 5 seats (Channel 12) or 5 seats (Channel 13).

According to Channel 12, the Netanyahu bloc has 61 seats while the Lapid bloc has 55 seats.

According to Channel 13, the Netanyahu bloc has 62 seats while the Lapid bloc has 54 seats.

The exit polls have been off in previous elections by a small number of seats and the official results will only be finalized in the coming days. Still, by Wednesday the country should know with near certainty what the results will be.

The victory will bring Netanyahu back into power after serving as prime minister between 1996-1999 and 2009-2021. He is already Israel's longest serving prime minister.

The last polls on Friday showed a tie between the pro-Netanyahu and anti-Netanyahu camp, but in the days since it managed to pull ahead.

Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu arrives with his wife Sara to cast his vote at a voting station in Jerusalem, on November 1, 2022, in the Israeli general elections. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu arrives with his wife Sara to cast his vote at a voting station in Jerusalem, on November 1, 2022, in the Israeli general elections. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The next finance and defense ministers will likely be from the Likud. However, the Public Security Ministry could go to far-right MK Itamar Ben Gvir, who demanded the position in a press conference on Sunday.



