The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Banks: Coronavirus a bigger influence on economy than fourth elections

International credit rating agencies want to see Israel form a stable government, but they won't rush to reduce the credit rating of the country leading the world in vaccinations, Hapoalim said.

By ZEV STUB  
MARCH 21, 2021 15:57
POLICEMEN WALK past shuttered stalls at the Carmel market in Tel Aviv last week. (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
POLICEMEN WALK past shuttered stalls at the Carmel market in Tel Aviv last week.
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
The coronavirus and the lockdowns imposed by the government, not Israel's political instability, were the primary factors affecting Israel's economy during the past year, said Swiss bank Julius Baer's chief economist David Kohl.
"The fourth election in just two years did not undermine the stability of the Israeli economy. The coronavirus pandemic and closures were the dominant factors in political instability and the failure to pass a budget was secondary in light of the actual health emergency in the past year," Kohl said. "Israel's economy and its dynamics have been much more shaped by last year's closures and the slowdown in consumption and investment, which will resume sharply and recover significantly this year."
Meanwhile, in the days before the election, the markets are looking for a decision that will provide political stability after four elections in two years, economists at Bank Hapoalim said Sunday in a report to investors. "The government that will be formed will have to make a series of decisions fairly quickly, including some less popular decisions, such as tightening the conditions for receiving unpaid leave from work, and later also approving the budget and taking measures to reduce the deficit."
International credit rating agencies want to see Israel form a stable government, but they won't rush to reduce the credit rating of the country leading the world in vaccinations, Hapoalim said.
Kohl said that Israel's successful vaccination program means that Israel's risks for 2021 are lower than other regions of the world, to the point where that may create its own problems. "The strengthening shekel will create difficulties for the economy, and foreign currency purchases by the Bank of Israel and low interest rates are expected to continue, despite a very strong economic recovery," he said.
The shekel currently trades at NIS 3.30 to the dollar, and is around its strongest level in about 13 years after hovering between 3.50 and 4 for most of the past decade. In January, the shekel strengthened to less than NIS 3.20 briefly before the Bank of Israel intervened and said it would buy $30 billion of dollars over the course of the year. Israel's exporters and hi-tech sectors have complained that the strong shekel is a fundamental threat to their industries, which operate primarily in dollars.
“When you look at the total impact on the tech sector, and tech’s influence on the entire Israeli economy, you understand that a strong shekel isn’t a minor issue,” Gal Gitter, managing director at Ibex Investors, explained in January. “The government needs to recognize that weakening the shekel is an important strategic imperative that can impact the entire Israeli economy for years to come.”
However, Kohl said, Israel's inflation rate is expected to remain low, and "therefore justifies the continuation of monetary policy."
Israel's inflation rate has hovered around zero over the past year, although the consumer price index has come out higher than expected for the past two months. In February, CPI rose by 0.3%, and in January, CPI fell by 0.1% in a month when analysts were expecting an 0.3% decline.
In a report Sunday from Leader Capital Markets, economists raised their inflation outlook to 1% for the coming 12 months and 1.3% for the whole of 2021. Price levels will likely rise over the next three months, due to cyclical factors as well as pent-up demand as Israelis start to come out of a pandemic mindset, Leader said. 


Tags Bank Hapoalim Bank Leumi Bank of Israel Elections Israeli Election Israel Elections Coronavirus Israel Coronavirus Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be involved in discussions over a new Iran deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Fake news is unhealthy and dangerous - opinion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Eitan Dangot 311

Failure to stop Iran's terror support might lead to Israel-Hezbollah war

 By EITAN DANGOT

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by