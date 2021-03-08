The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gantz compares Netanyahu's remarks to Capitol riot incitement

"The blood will be on your hands if they break into government offices like in the US," Gantz says.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 8, 2021 19:49
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz attends a conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Acting justice minister Benny Gantz criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday for calling on small business owners to protest outside the Justice Ministry in Jerusalem.
Netanyahu told a group of small business owners who spoke to him at a cafe in Jerusalem's Sacher Park on Sunday morning that the Justice Ministry was at fault for legal regulations preventing them from being helped with compensation for the coronavirus. He said the business owners should demonstrate to get Justice Ministry officials to expedite the process.
"Bibi, you are lying," Gantz tweeted on Sunday. "Just on Thursday, you advanced a partial draft of a bill to the attorney-general, who is working on it right now, after you refused to move it forward for a month. Your call for the public to protest at the Justice Ministry is dangerous and borderline incitement."

Gantz called on Netanyahu to take back his call for protest immediately. He said the Justice Ministry staff were working around the clock to help those harmed by the virus.
"If there are scenes like there were in the United States of protesters breaking into government offices, the blood will be on your hands," Gantz wrote. "I will stand in your way every time you try to harm the justice system."
Blue and White released a statement on Sunday warning that more threats would come from Netanyahu if he is not voted out in the March 23 election and if Blue and White does not return to the Knesset.
"Netanyahu crossed another red line in his war against the justice system," Blue and White said in the statement. "He called on his supporters to assail the Ministry of Justice, all on a false and unfounded claim. Only a strong blue and white can prevent Netanyahu from carrying out his plot to run over the gatekeepers of democracy, fire the attorney general, and cancel his own trial. It's either a strong Benny Gantz, or Bibi forever."
Likud officials downplayed Netanyahu's statement, saying that it was taken out of context and blown out of proportion by those who want him out of office. A spokesman for Netanyahu said he was unaware that he had said anything controversial.


