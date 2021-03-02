The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel Elections: CEC bans broadcast of Netanyahu stand-up segment

The Likud Party stated that it would appeal the decision.

By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV, MAARIV ONLINE  
MARCH 2, 2021 13:59
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen gesturing at a Clalit vaccination center in Zarzir, on February 9, 2021. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen gesturing at a Clalit vaccination center in Zarzir, on February 9, 2021.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
The Central Election Commission accepted a petition filed against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Likud Party and the Reshet Channel and banned the broadcast of the segment in the "Stand-up Nation" program in which the prime minister was filmed earlier this week on Tuesday.  

On Monday, Reshet promoted the program on it's Twitter account under the caption "For the first time in Israel, a prime minister comes to do stand-up."
The committee determined that the segment featuring Netanyahu, which was supposed to be broadcast on Tuesday night, was considered election propaganda and therefore the nine minutes in which it was supposed to appear should not be broadcast. In the decision, the committee's chairman, Justice Uzi Vogelman, stated that although there is a purpose of entertainment in the section in question, throughout the section "messages are intertwined that are on the political agenda" such as presenting the complexity in an "alternate prime minister", dealing with the coronavirus crisis and more.
The messages, according to Vogelman, "may in the eyes of the reasonable voter influence the vote." Vogelman also states that the mention of Netanyahu's accounts on social media during the program, will "with considerable probability" lead to a visit to these pages by some viewers, which will inevitably lead to their viewing of election propaganda published on these pages.
 
In addition, the committee's chairman states that the prime minister's participation in the program, "close to the election date and in light of the fact that the network knew they could not bring other political candidates due to the schedule, could create the impression that it was election propaganda."
Finally, Vogelman ruled that although the segment was disqualified for broadcast during the election period, after March 23 there would be no impediment to its broadcast.
Network 13 reported that "The Central Election Committee has unfortunately not approved the broadcast of an excerpt from the Stand-up Nation program with the participation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, we promise you a funny, entertaining and especially enjoyable program."

Some of the jokes planned for the program were published in the decision on Tuesday.
For example, after the host of the program Shalom Asaig asks the prime minister "are you also waiting for the opening of Ben-Gurion Airport like us?" Netanyahu responds, "of course. Once I would stand in front of the United Nations for the state, now I need to show up on Stand-up Nation," according to Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication.
At the beginning of the program, Netanyahu congratulates host Lital Schwartz. When Asaig remarks that he is also a host of the show, Netanyahu teases Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and says "I mean, you have an alternate host and a host. In my experience, it does not work so well."
Immediately afterwards, the prime minister asks to "say something serious" and addresses the people of the cultural world. "I know you've had a very difficult year, everything is being done to bring the halls back to full occupancy for the simple reason that anything is better than me trying to make you laugh."
The prime minister also referred to the normalization agreements he has signed in the past year. "People are wondering about the concessions we made for peace with the Emirates. I must share with you, the rumors are true, the agreement had a secret clause in which we pledged to give them Omer Adam every second Saturday," Netanyahu joked.
The Likud Party posted its response to the ban on its official Twitter account: "We will appeal the decision to censor Prime Minister Netanyahu tonight on Channel 13. We are censored, while they are not censoring the caressing interviews of all other politicians on talk shows like Ofira and Berkovich or the political propaganda in 'Eretz Nehederet.' It is impossible for there to be one law for the Likud and another law for the rest!"
The other person who reacted to the decision was Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister's son, who wrote on his Twitter account, "It is simply unbelievable that the chairman of the [Central] Election Commission, Justice Vogelman, whom no one elected, decided on his own initiative and without any authority, to ban the broadcasting of Netanyahu's stand-up program with Shalom Asaig on television, because it was 'election propaganda.' Of course, he does not ban brainwashing and election propaganda for the left."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections Likud television comedy Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Rise in empty propaganda indicates worrisome trend

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: What went wrong with Israeli politics?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.
5

Israeli researchers say spirulina algae could reduce COVID mortality rate

VAXA facilities in Iceland, where the algae are cultivated in order to change their metabolomic profile and bioactive molecules.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by