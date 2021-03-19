The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel Elections: Final polls suggest continued political deadlock

These polls will be the last before the election on March 23 in accordance with Israel's election campaign laws.

By CODY LEVINE  
MARCH 19, 2021 21:43
PALPHOT PRINTING HOUSE prepares sheets of ballots last week for Israel’s upcoming election on March 23. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
PALPHOT PRINTING HOUSE prepares sheets of ballots last week for Israel’s upcoming election on March 23.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
The final polls conducted before elections on Tuesday all suggested continued political deadlock, as neither the anti or pro-Netanyahu blocs are expected to receive 61 seats in order to form a government.
The final poll broadcasted by Channel 11 gave Netanyahu's Likud Party 31 seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 19 seats, New Hope and Yamina tied for the third largest party with nine seats each, the Joint List stable at eight and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and Shas with seven seats. Yisrael Beytenu also received seven seats in this poll. 
Labor and the Religious Zionist Party both received five seats each, while Blue and White, Meretz and Ra'am crossed the electoral threshold with four seats each.
According to Channel 11's poll, the anti-Netanyahu bloc would have 56 seats, while the pro-Netanyahu bloc would receive 51 seats. Yamina and Ra'am, which have both not declared support for either the anti or pro-Netanyahu blocs, hold the balance of power.
Channel 12's poll also suggested continued deadlock. According to the poll, the Likud Party would receive 32 seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 18, New Hope and Yamina tied at nine each, the Joint List and Shas at eight, and United Torah Judaism and Yisrael Beytenu at seven. 
At the lower end were Labor with six seats, followed by Blue and White, Meretz, Religious Zionist and Ra'am all receiving four seats each.
In this case, the anti-Netanyahu bloc would also receive 56 seats, while the pro-Netanyahu bloc would receive 51, leaving Yamina and Ra'am as the kingmakers.
The last poll broadcasted by Channel 13 showed similar results. In the lead was Likud with 30 seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 18, New Hope and Yamina tied for third place at 10 seats each, Shas and the Joint List with eight and the UTJ retaining seven seats.
Both Labor and Yisrael Beitenu would receive six seats each, the Religious Zionist Party with five, followed by Blue and White, Meretz and Ra'am crossing the electoral threshold with four seats each.
In this scenario, the anti-Netanyahu bloc would receive 56 seats, while the pro-Netanyahu bloc would receive 50 seats, again leaving Yamina and Ra'am as kingmakers. 


