The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel Elections: Knesset factions to unite against funding for Sa'ar

House Committee to vote Monday to declare Shasha-Biton a "deserter"

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 27, 2020 20:01
Israeli parliament member Yifat Shasha Biton visits the coronadepartment at the Ziv Hospital in Tzfat, Northern Israel. December 03, 2020. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Israeli parliament member Yifat Shasha Biton visits the coronadepartment at the Ziv Hospital in Tzfat, Northern Israel. December 03, 2020.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
In the first test for prime ministerial candidate Gideon Sa’ar’s new party, New Hope, the Knesset House Committee will vote on Monday to decide whether to declare MK Yifat Shasha-Biton “a deserter” from Likud.
Shasha-Biton entered the Knesset with former finance minister Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu Party and was later given a slot on the Likud list as part of a merger agreement between Likud and Kulanu.
After she announced that was joining New Hope, Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar asked the House Committee to rule that she had deserted Likud and could therefore not take party funding with her.
The factions represented in the current Knesset are expected to gang up on Shasha-Biton and vote for Zohar’s proposal, sending a message to Sa’ar, whose party is taking support away from several parties.
Losing Shasha-Biton’s funding would be a blow to New Hope, which would be left only with the funding from the Derech Eretz party of MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser.
The House Committee’s legal adviser, Arbel Astrachan, ruled at the weekend that there is a legal basis to declare Shasha-Biton a deserter, because she voted against the Likud’s bill to extend the deadline for passing the state budget that would have avoided early elections.
Shasha-Biton has countered that even though she was part of the Likud faction, she never joined the Likud party and she represented Kulanu in the Knesset.
Astrachan ruled that if Shasha-Biton is officially declared a deserter by the committee, she would have to resign from the Knesset immediately, otherwise she would not be eligible to run in the March 23 election.
If she quits, Shasha-Biton would be replaced in the Knesset by the next candidate on the Likud list, former Likud MK Yehudah Glick. The Likud would also have to appoint one of its MKs as the new head of the Knesset coronavirus committee.


Tags Likud gideon sa'ar Yifat Shasha Biton New Hope Party
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Will Israel and the US succeed in preventing war with Iran?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel greentech cooperation shows tremendous potential

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

The real reason behind Israel's elections: The role of Israel's courts

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Dov Lipman

Israeli leaders must plan for divide with diaspora elections will cause

 By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
3

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
4

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
5

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by