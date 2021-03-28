The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Liberman announces he will recommend Yair Lapid to be prime minister

"Any person who cares about this country, would have reached the right conclusion a long time ago and would have handed over the reins to someone else," Liberman said.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
MARCH 28, 2021 18:06
FM Liberman, PM Netanyahu, and Finance Min. Lapid 370 150 (photo credit: REUTERS)
FM Liberman, PM Netanyahu, and Finance Min. Lapid 370 150
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman announced on Sunday that his party will be recommending Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid as the prime minister.
"As we have previously said, we will be recommending the party leader from the 'pro-change block' with the most mandates as the candidate for forming the government," Liberman wrote in a Facebook post.
Liberman addressed the complex political situation that Israel has found itself in - having held four rounds of elections within two years - blaming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reaching this point.
This situation "is the direct result of the political survival plan of one person - Benjamin Netanyahu, who has failed for the fourth time now to establish a stable and functional government," he wrote.

המצב הפוליטי המורכב בו אנו נמצאים היום הוא תוצאה ישירה של תוכנית ההישרדות הפוליטית והאישית של איש אחד - בנימין נתניהו,...
Posted by ‎Avigdor Liberman - אביגדור ליברמן‎ on Sunday, 28 March 2021

"Any person who cares about this country, would have reached the right conclusion a long time ago and would have handed over the reins to someone else," he added.
Referring to Netanyahu's ongoing criminal trial, Liberman promised voters that following the inauguration of the 24th Knesset, his party would submit a bill that would force a prime minister with a pending indictment to submit their resignation.
Liberman noted that in 2008 such a bill had passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset with the support of the Likud and Netanyahu, as well as the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties.
He also said that his party would submit a bill for limiting the tenure of a serving prime minister to two terms only, a bill that Netanyahu has supported in the past as well.
Finally, Liberman called on all political parties that have aligned themselves in the "pro-change block" to put their egos aside and prevent a fifth round of elections, which currently seems like the most likely outcome.
"Overcoming this political entanglement will happen by finding creative solutions and thinking outside the box," Liberman concluded.  
Liberman has said that the country would become a “Khomeini-style state” if the right-wing, religious bloc wins the election.
“My harsh words come as a reaction to the incitement that we’ve seen over the last month, with the ‘Reform are dogs’ ad, Pindrus’s shiksa comments, and the incitement in the haredi press where all immigrants from the former Soviet Union are depicted as non-Jews, drunks and Communists who go to church,” Liberman said at the time. “That is the image they incite.”
Earlier Sunday, Lapid met with United Arab List (Ra’am) head Mansour Abbas to negotiate terms for a possibly historic entry into a Lapid-led government, or at least for a possible recommendation to form the next government.
Later on Sunday, Lapid is expected to meet with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in order to discuss a strategy for replacing Netanyahu and forming a new government.
Jeremy Sharon and Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.


Tags Avigdor Liberman Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Likud Yair Lapid yesh atid Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover message could bring together Israelis of all sectors

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu will leave Balfour - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

We need to stop blaming Bibi for electoral deadlock

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by