Liberman announces he will recommend Yair Lapid to be prime minister

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman announced on Sunday that his party will be recommending Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid as the prime minister. "As we have previously said, we will be recommending the party leader from the 'pro-change block' with the most mandates as the candidate for forming the government," Liberman wrote in a Facebook post. Liberman addressed the complex political situation that Israel has found itself in - having held four rounds of elections within two years - blaming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reaching this point. This situation "is the direct result of the political survival plan of one person - Benjamin Netanyahu, who has failed for the fourth time now to establish a stable and functional government," he wrote.
"Any person who cares about this country, would have reached the right conclusion a long time ago and would have handed over the reins to someone else," he added.
המצב הפוליטי המורכב בו אנו נמצאים היום הוא תוצאה ישירה של תוכנית ההישרדות הפוליטית והאישית של איש אחד - בנימין נתניהו,...Posted by Avigdor Liberman - אביגדור ליברמן on Sunday, 28 March 2021
Referring to Netanyahu's ongoing criminal trial, Liberman promised voters that following the inauguration of the 24th Knesset, his party would submit a bill that would force a prime minister with a pending indictment to submit their resignation. Liberman noted that in 2008 such a bill had passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset with the support of the Likud and Netanyahu, as well as the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties. He also said that his party would submit a bill for limiting the tenure of a serving prime minister to two terms only, a bill that Netanyahu has supported in the past as well. Finally, Liberman called on all political parties that have aligned themselves in the "pro-change block" to put their egos aside and prevent a fifth round of elections, which currently seems like the most likely outcome. "Overcoming this political entanglement will happen by finding creative solutions and thinking outside the box," Liberman concluded. Liberman has said that the country would become a "Khomeini-style state" if the right-wing, religious bloc wins the election. "My harsh words come as a reaction to the incitement that we've seen over the last month, with the 'Reform are dogs' ad, Pindrus's shiksa comments, and the incitement in the haredi press where all immigrants from the former Soviet Union are depicted as non-Jews, drunks and Communists who go to church," Liberman said at the time. "That is the image they incite."Earlier Sunday, Lapid met with United Arab List (Ra'am) head Mansour Abbas to negotiate terms for a possibly historic entry into a Lapid-led government, or at least for a possible recommendation to form the next government. Later on Sunday, Lapid is expected to meet with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in order to discuss a strategy for replacing Netanyahu and forming a new government. Jeremy Sharon and Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.