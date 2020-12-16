Liberman asks Sa'ar, Lapid and Bennett to run together

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman wrote prime ministerial candidates Gideon Sa'ar, Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett on Wednesday, calling upon them to run together on what he termed a Center-Right liberal Zionist list.In his letter, Liberman warned of the influence of Shas and United Torah Judaism and said it is necessary to unite to prevent damage to the economy. He also complained about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alliance with Joint List MK Mansour Abbas. "Such a bloc would be a true alternative to Netanyahu, and can ensure his replacement, which so many citizens want," he wrote. "Such an upheaval would allow Israel to achieve what the most thriving countries in the world are achieving."Liberman acknowledged that there are differences between the parties but said he was sure they could be overcome for the good of the country.He proposed that the list back a series of laws, including a requirement for parties to run at least three female candidates in their top ten, mandatory army service, term lists for prime ministers and preventing anyone under indictment from seeking the presidency and the premiership.Sources in the parties Liberman wrote called the letter a publicity stunt and a desperate attempt to attract attention.
