The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Liberman: The Right must rid itself of Netanyahu if it wants annexation

Netanyahu has often spoken of himself as the leader of the Right, but Liberman disputes that self-description.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 19:04
Head of the Yisrael Beytenu Party, Avigdor Liberman, meets with heads of the Yesha council, in Judea and Samaria, on September 06, 2020. (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
Head of the Yisrael Beytenu Party, Avigdor Liberman, meets with heads of the Yesha council, in Judea and Samaria, on September 06, 2020.
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
The Right must rid itself of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if it wants to see West Bank settlements annexed to Israel, Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman said on Sunday during a visit to the Har Bracha settlement.
“Nothing will happen unless the Right openly opposes Netanyahu," Liberman said at a press conference with settler leaders including Yesha Council head David Elhayani and Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.
“If you want something to happen, you must protest,” Liberman stated, adding that “the Right must free itself of Netanyahu” due to his agreement with the US to suspend annexation in favor of a deal with the United Arab Emirates.
Liberman supports the deal and annexation.
“All those who tell stories that sovereignty is still on the table, are simply lying," he said.
“We have to acknowledge that we have missed this opportunity, and we do not know when it will return," Liberman added.
During the last election cycles, Liberman received very little support from the settlers, who gave their votes to the Likud and then to Yamina.
But on Sunday, he seized the political opportunity provided by Netanyahu’s decision to suspend sovereignty, with a show of solidarity for the settler leaders.
He added his voice to theirs, in particular, with regard to the issue of a de-facto freeze on planning for new settler homes. Right-wing politicians and settler leaders have called on Netanyahu to convene a meeting of the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria, which last met in February. They have argued that the lack of meetings is proof that there is a silent freeze with regard to planning.
He said that to date, plans for only about 2,000 units had been advanced, adding that it was just a fraction of what he had advanced as defense minister.
The freeze, according to Liberman, includes homes for a new neighborhood named for terror victim Itamar Ben-Gal, 29, a father of four who was killed in a stabbing attack outside the Ariel settlement.
“We have to focus now on strengthening the settlements,” which act as the defensive flack jacket for Jerusalem and the center of the country.
Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu Party, along with Yamina, are not part of the current coalition. Netanyahu has often spoken of himself as the leader of the Right, but Liberman disputes that self-description.
“There is no connection between a government led by Netanyahu and a right-wing government. If there is a right-wing government I am happy to join it," Liberman said.
He told The Jerusalem Post that he would support private member bills with regard to sovereignty, should they come to a vote in the Knesset. He noted that his party has also filed such a bill. "The moment the question of sovereignty comes to the Knesset, we will vote for it," he said.


Tags Avigdor Liberman Benjamin Netanyahu West Bank Israeli Annexation West Bank Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo How Israel has failed in the battle against coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
There are 1,000 dead from coronavirus – it is time we see their faces By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
5 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by