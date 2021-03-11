The Meretz Party sent a warning letter to Likud MK Tali Ploskov on Thursday, threatening to sue her for slander after she made inflammatory remarks in an interview regarding representatives from the Labor and Meretz lists for the upcoming election.

<div class='fake-br-for-article-body'></div><div class='hide-for-premium'> <div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="https://www.jpost.com//israel-elections/likud-mk-claimed-that-labor-and-meretz-lists-deny-the-holocaust-661706" data-widget-id="AR_22" style="height:198px;"></div></div><div class='fake-br-for-article-body'></div>While discussing the elections in a <a href="https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/likud-mulling-killing-knesset-aliyah-diaspora-committee-628438">Russian-language</a> interview with Channel 9, Ploskov said that "If Bennett decides to sit with the left bloc, with the Labor and Meretz parties, whose representatives simply deny the Holocaust and make unacceptable statements, then the prime minister will be Lapid."

The warning letter demanded that Ploskov and the Likud formally and publicly retract her statement, adding that they reserve the right to sue the MK for slander, due to the statement having no basis in fact, with the letter referring to it as "an outright lie."

"We are very sorry to see that even the Holocaust has become just another tool in the hands of the Likud's election propaganda," the letter reads.

In addition to the potential personal claims of slander threatened by Meretz in the letter, the party also claimed that Plaskov's statement meets the terms to qualify as "misleading propaganda," as defined by article 13 of the Israeli election law.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}