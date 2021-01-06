Meretz cancels party primary

Meretz's governing council canceled the party's leadership race and primaries on Wednesday in an online convention.The council approved Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz's decision to reserve the fourth slot on the party's list for an Arab woman, Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, who is a peace activist and the founding Executive Director of Injaz Center for Professional Arab Local Governance. The proposal won 79% of the votes at the convention.The Ethiopian immigrant candidate on Meretz's list, Mehereta Baruch-Ron, quit the party, saying that Meretz had changed its face and distanced itself from its values by becoming a Jewish-Arab party that is too focused on the conflict. She warned that it was a serious mistake
