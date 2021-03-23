Not four nothing: Most Israeli celebs aren’t rocking the vote

Maybe it’s the un-four-tunate fact that they are getting tired of going to the polls, but most Israeli celebrities have been indifferent to the elections for the Knesset on Tuesday, the fourth in fewer than two years.

While American celebrities try to energize young voters with a Rock-the-Vote campaign before elections, Israeli celebrities are posting and tweeting as usual about their careers— but few are urging their fans to cast their ballots for a certain party, or even to vote at all.

This could be due to the fact that even the best-known celebs in Israel do not earn all that much from movie, television or concert appearances compared to their counterparts abroad and so a high percentage appear in commercials and promote products on social media — call them the Pitcherati. These commercial appearances are very highly paid and often come with a clause in their contract that they may not make political statements.

Singer Aviv Geffen bucked this trend, speaking about his support for Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party in recent weeks, and tweeting his support for Lapid on Tuesday morning. He was outspoken during the pandemic about his feeling that the government had abandoned artists and culture sector workers and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the issue, but in the end, Lapid got his vote.

Journalist, TV personality and producer Gal Uchovsky, who is active in the LGBTQ movement in Israel, posted photos of himself voting for Yesh Atid on Instagram.

Nicol Raidman, the entrepreneur and singer, posted support for the Likud and Netanyahu on Instagram and urged her followers to go out and vote. On the Niv Raskin show on Channel 12 in the morning, she complained about getting too many robocalls from Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beitenu Party.

Among the intellectuals and cultural figures supporting the Meretz Party are film director Eytan Fox, singers David Broza and Rona Kenan, playwright Yehoshua Sobol and authors David Grossman and A. B. Yehoshua.

But many celebrities continue to stay out of the fray. On Raskin’s show, the host said he would speak to singer/actor Aviv Alush about a song he had written for the elections. But when Alush appeared, he said he had written the song a few months ago when he was ill with the coronavirus. The tune, an anthem to love, is not political and he said he preferred to keep politics “on the side.”

Raskin also hosted the children of politicians, including the sons of Lapid, Ze’ev Elkin of New Hope and Keren Barak of Likud and the daughter of Chili Tropper of Blue and White. The children were as poised as their parents and spoke diplomatically about the challenges they face being in the public eye. Elkin’s son said he had to explain to his friends that his father is not a “leftist” because he left the Likud Party to run with Gideon Sa’ar in New Hope.

Cosmetics entrepreneur and model Pnina Rosenblum, who served in the Knesset for the Likud briefly in 2005, said on Channel 12 Tuesday morning that there were too many small parties and that people should go out and vote for large parties. But she also used her appearance on the show to promote her CBD-infused cosmetic products.

Ben & Jerry’s Israel, which never misses an opportunity to use current events to promote its brand, has revived its One Sweet Vote flavor: Vanilla ice cream combined with fudge pieces in the shape of the peace symbol and fudge-coated almonds, and chocolate ice cream with blondies and white fudge pieces. Anyone who buys a pint of ice cream at one of their stores today will receive a free scoop of this flavor. Perhaps the ice cream can sweeten the deja vu of these elections.