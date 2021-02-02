The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Poll: Right-wing bloc could get 61 seats if Bennett sits with Netanyahu

Although New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar has stated that he will not sit with Netanyahu, Bennett has not made such a statement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 2, 2021 08:40
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visit an army base on the Golan Heights on November 24 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visit an army base on the Golan Heights on November 24
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A poll published by 103FM on Tuesday shows the right-wing bloc succeeding in garnering 61 seats for the first time in this round of elections, but only if Naftali Bennett's Yamina Party agrees to sit with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
If the upcoming Knesset elections were held today, the Likud Party would get 32 seats, New Hope would get 14 seats, Yamina would get 13 seats, United Torah Judaism and Shas would each get eight seats.
Although New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar has stated that he will not sit with Netanyahu, Bennett has not made such a statement. However, Bennett did sit in the opposition against Netanyahu in the current government and has often criticized the prime minister.
With Bennett and Netanyahun and without Sa'ar, the bloc would have 61 seats. If Sa'ar decides to join as well, the bloc would reach 75 seats. Both Bennett and Sa'ar are running for the position of prime minister.
In the left-center bloc, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid would get 19 seats, the Joint List would get 10 seats, Labor would get five seats and Meretz would get four seats. In total, the bloc would earn just 38 seats. If Sa'ar and Bennett would sit under Lapid, the bloc could reach as many as 65 seats, although the Joint List traditionally does not join the government.
Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White Party, MK Betzalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party (formerly the National Union), the Otzma Yehudit party, Ron Huldai's Israelis Party and Yaron Zelekha's Economy Party would not succeed in crossing the electoral threshold.
If, however, the Religious Zionist Party were to join with Otzma Yehudit and the Noam Party, the list would earn five seats and the Likud, Yesh Atid, Yamina and New Hope would each lose a seat, according to the poll.
Additionally, if Labor and the Israelis Party were to join together, the two would earn a total of seven seats and Lapid and Sa'ar would each lose a seat.
The poll also asked respondents if they wanted to see haredi MKs in the next coalition, to which 52% responded that they preferred a coalition without haredim and only 30% responded that they were interested in a coalition with haredim.


