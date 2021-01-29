The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Lapid building momentum ahead of list submission deadline

The various parties participating in the upcoming elections have until Thursday to submit their lists to the Central Elections Committee.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 29, 2021 02:56
Opposition leader Yair Lapid at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference. (photo credit: LIOR LEV)
Opposition leader Yair Lapid at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference.
(photo credit: LIOR LEV)
Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party continues to climb in the polls ahead of the March 23 election, solidifying its place as the likely second-largest party in the next Knesset.
A Panels Research poll taken for The Jerusalem Post and Ma’ariv found that Likud would clinch 30 seats if the election had been held this week, Yesh Atid 18, Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope 14 and Naftali Bennett’s Yamina 12.
The Joint List would secure 10 seats while Shas and United Torah Judaism would each gain 8 mandates. Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu would win 7 seats, Meretz 5, Blue and White 4 and the Labor Party – under the new leadership of Merav Michaeli – would win 4 seats.
The lists need to be submitted to the Central Elections Committee by Thursday.
Ron Huldai’s Israelis Party as well as Betzalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party would not cross the threshold, and Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem Party was far below the threshold with only 0.4% of the vote.
Based on the poll, Benjamin Netanyahu would not be able to form a coalition. Likud, Shas, UTJ and Yamina would only amount to 58 seats, shy of the 61 needed for a majority coalition.
On the other hand, Lapid would be able to form a government together with Sa’ar, Bennett, Liberman, Meretz, Labor and Blue and White, reaching 64 seats.
The poll of 536 respondents representing a statistical sample of the Israeli population had a margin of error of 4.4%.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections Likud Yair Lapid yesh atid Israel Elections Yamina Israel Elections 2021 New Hope Party Israelis Party
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: 'Anyone but Bibi' not enough anymore

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: Amid COVID-19, Israel in chaos and voices go unheard - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Aviv Kochavi: Hail to the IDF chief - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

Anti-Biden conspiracy claims US escalating role in Syria

Turkish Kurds look towards the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani from the top of a hill close to the border line between Turkey and Syria near Mursitpinar bordergate

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by