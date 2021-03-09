The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Religious Zionist Party: We never had negative approach to LGBTQ+

Struck stressed that the party is "obviously against the flood of demands for legitimation and the pride parades."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MARCH 9, 2021 11:29
Orit Struck (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Orit Struck
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Orit Struck, number five on the Religious Zionist Party's list, stated that the party "never had any negative sentiments" toward LGBTQ+ people in an interview with the Knesset Channel on Tuesday morning.
"Concerning private people, that you call LGBTQ+ people, I never, ever had any negative sentiments toward private people for whom this is their situation. They're not to blame for their situation. There is absolutely no reason to reject them, to kick them, to hurt them or to discriminate against them or anything like this. For sure, for sure this is not our way, it never was our way," said Struck.
Struck stressed that the party is "obviously against the flood of demands for legitimation and the pride parades," but added that this has no relation to how they relate to individuals.
"We relate to the individual as an individual. We love every Jew, every person, as they are. Therefore, I don't see anything outrageous here," said Struck. "We talk a lot about this subject. We never came out against individuals. We support every person with every issue and every difficulty and every personal choice they make, we don't have any negative approach towards our brothers as they are."
In the interview, the Knesset Channel referred to statements made by Michal Waldiger, number two on the Religious Zionist list, to Makor Rishon in February in which she said that "sometimes there is a conflict between liberal values and the Torah, but the Torah determines. There is a Creator who sees the whole picture, and if there is a Torah that does not allow certain things then I am small and have to find a way."
"At the personal level, I have quite a few friends with children who are religious and LGBTQ+," said Waldiger to Makor Rishon. "At the state level, what the public space will look like, it is more difficult. It is a difficult struggle that needs to be thought about." Waldiger also expressed support for women who decide to join the IDF.
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, a gay man, was also interviewed on the Knesset Channel on Tuesday morning and asked if he would object to the Likud Party sitting with the Religious Zionist Party in a coalition due to the fact that the Noam Party is part of the list. Ohana responded that there's no way for anyone in any bloc to form a coalition without at least one party that's against LGBTQ+ rights, stating that even the left-wing Meretz party was willing to sit with haredi parties if necessary.
Avi Maoz, the head of the Noam Party is number six on the Religious Zionist list. Noam is an extremist party established by radical elements from the hard-line wing of the religious-Zionist community – specifically, close associates and allies of Rabbi Zvi Yisrael Tau, president of Yeshivat Har Hamor.
 
The party has expressed strong anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-reform movement positions, referring to the two issues, as well as a number of other issues as "not normal."
In 2019, before the second round of Knesset elections, the party set up booths around the country manned by activists handing out pamphlets explaining Noam’s plan to make Israel “a normal nation” with anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-reform movement slogans.


Tags Elections LGBT orit struck Israel Elections Amir Ohana right wing religious zionists Bezalel Smotrich Noam Party LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israeli crime is rampant. Empty election promises won't change that

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
International Edition Offer
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by