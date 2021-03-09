Religious Zionist Party: We never had negative approach to LGBTQ+

"Concerning private people, that you call LGBTQ+ people, I never, ever had any negative sentiments toward private people for whom this is their situation. They're not to blame for their situation. There is absolutely no reason to reject them, to kick them, to hurt them or to discriminate against them or anything like this. For sure, for sure this is not our way, it never was our way," said Struck.

Struck stressed that the party is "obviously against the flood of demands for legitimation and the pride parades," but added that this has no relation to how they relate to individuals.

"We relate to the individual as an individual. We love every Jew, every person, as they are. Therefore, I don't see anything outrageous here," said Struck. "We talk a lot about this subject. We never came out against individuals. We support every person with every issue and every difficulty and every personal choice they make, we don't have any negative approach towards our brothers as they are."

In the interview, the Knesset Channel referred to statements made by Michal Waldiger, number two on the Religious Zionist list, to Makor Rishon in February in which she said that "sometimes there is a conflict between liberal values and the Torah, but the Torah determines. There is a Creator who sees the whole picture, and if there is a Torah that does not allow certain things then I am small and have to find a way."

"At the personal level, I have quite a few friends with children who are religious and LGBTQ+ ," said Waldiger to Makor Rishon. "At the state level, what the public space will look like, it is more difficult. It is a difficult struggle that needs to be thought about." Waldiger also expressed support for women who decide to join the IDF.

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, a gay man, was also interviewed on the Knesset Channel on Tuesday morning and asked if he would object to the Likud Party sitting with the Religious Zionist Party in a coalition due to the fact that the Noam Party is part of the list. Ohana responded that there's no way for anyone in any bloc to form a coalition without at least one party that's against LGBTQ+ rights, stating that even the left-wing Meretz party was willing to sit with haredi parties if necessary.

Avi Maoz, the head of the Noam Party is number six on the Religious Zionist list. Noam is an extremist party established by radical elements from the hard-line wing of the religious-Zionist community – specifically, close associates and allies of Rabbi Zvi Yisrael Tau, president of Yeshivat Har Hamor.

The party has expressed strong anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-reform movement positions, referring to the two issues, as well as a number of other issues as "not normal."

In 2019, before the second round of Knesset elections, the party set up booths around the country manned by activists handing out pamphlets explaining Noam’s plan to make Israel “a normal nation” with anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-reform movement slogans.

