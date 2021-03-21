The clock is ticking and the country is sinking, new Rabin Square statue

Erected by the Zionism 2000 association and its head, social entrepreneur Roni Douek, the message they wished to convey to Israeli citizens is they must go vote before it's too late.

With the coronavirus pandemic and four elections in the past two years, there is a fear that the elections will have a small turnout and the government not move forward.

Standing at 3 meters tall, the artists Itamar Falluji and Maayan Sokol made sure the installment could not be avoided.

Douek explained the purpose of the installment: "The public is consumed with apathy and despair, due to the four consecutive election campaigns, the legal and political crisis, and the feeling that 'what has been is what will be' - that political interests will continue to dictate decisions on health, welfare, economy and education."

"Each of us needs to ask ourselves: Do we want to live with the regulations of the past year from now on? If the answer is no, it is our responsibility to put an end to it," He concluded.

