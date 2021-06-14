US Jewish groups welcome new government in Israel

American Jewish and pro-Israel groups welcomed the new Israeli government on Sunday, steered by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. Organizations expressed hope that the “change coalition” will bring political stability and a broad-based government reflecting a diverse Israeli society.

“Congratulations to the people of Israel on this historic day. This new government proudly reflects Israel’s broad and diverse societal makeup with political parties from the left to the right,” said Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt. “We are encouraged that the government’s wide-ranging agenda encompasses several important issues for ADL, including strengthening Israel’s security, addressing challenges of social cohesion in Israeli society, advancing religious pluralism and the relationships with Diaspora Jewish communities, securing Israel’s democratic foundations, providing assistance for Israel’s underserved communities and many others.”

“We wish Israel’s new leadership much success in its efforts to bring about political stability, positive social and economic changes, prosperity for its citizens and peace with its neighbors,” he continued.

“I congratulate the leaders of Israel’s political parties who have come together to form a government of national unity that includes all sides of the Israeli political spectrum, from right to left, religious to secular," he said. "I am delighted that these efforts have now come to fruition and that this new government has been established." World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder also applauded Israel.“I congratulate the leaders of Israel’s political parties who have come together to form a government of national unity that includes all sides of the Israeli political spectrum, from right to left, religious to secular," he said. "I am delighted that these efforts have now come to fruition and that this new government has been established."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The North American Reform Movement, the largest Jewish movement outside of Israel, voiced hope that Israel's new government will renew ties with the movement in Israel and abroad, committing to furthering a pluralistic agenda.

"We also hope this government will reaffirm the importance of a strong US-Israel relationship, prioritizing bipartisan outreach and engagement," they said.

American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO David Harris expressed excitement about working with a new Israeli coalition.

“The new Israeli government reflects the country’s diversity and is determined to pursue peace, security, and prosperity,” Harris said. “AJC looks forward to working with the new coalition, as we have consistently done with every Israeli government since 1948, and we wish the leadership every success.”

Harris also praised former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legacy.

"Moreover, his door was always open to AJC, including our young lay and staff leaders, Project Interchange visitors, and Global Forum invitations.” “The prime minister of Israel is unquestionably among the most challenging leadership positions in the world,” said Harris, who most recently met with Netanyahu last month. “Prime Minister Netanyahu demonstrated impressive leadership on many issues, including expanding Israel’s diplomatic ties with nations around the world, extending peace with four Arab countries, maintaining Israel’s security in a volatile region, promoting exceptional achievements in innovation, spearheading the widely-admired handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and explaining eloquently Israel’s unique challenges on the global stage."Moreover, his door was always open to AJC, including our young lay and staff leaders, Project Interchange visitors, and Global Forum invitations.”

The new coalition emerged in negotiations following March 23 elections, the fourth ballot in Israel in less than two years.

Sunday’s Knesset vote approving the government formally ended the leadership of Netanyahu, who was in office for 15 years, 12 consecutively, the longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history.