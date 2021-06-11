ADL documents antisemitic, anti-Israel sermons across Middle East

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has called on seven countries in the Middle East to address antisemitism and incitement taking place in state-sponsored sermons, it said in a statement.The seven governments include Egypt, Kuwait, Mauritania, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.ADL documented top religious officials in these countries inciting hatred or violence against Jews during their sermons following the recent escalation in violence between Israel and allied terror groups in the Gaza Strip.The report released translations of these sermons which the ADL described as "disturbing," noting how official religious messages are being used to fuel anti-Israel "enmity, hatred, violence and promote severe antisemitic stereotypes."Some even took place in Mecca and Medina, and a the top imam in Mauritania was broadcast on state-sponsored television urging G-d to “show us the wonders of your power upon the usurper lecherous Zionists… count them in number, and kill them completely, and do not spare… a single one," the report noted.In response, the ADL sent letters to each of the embassies of the seven governments to express their concern with the antisemitic content being used to incite violence, calling on them to take actions to ensure government platforms are not used אם amplify these messages of hate.“Religious leaders have a right to preach their faith, but they should not use their authority to spread hatred, violence and vicious stereotypes against Jews,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “It’s particularly disturbing that many of these sermons aired on state television, affording them a potential audience of millions.”
