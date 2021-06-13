WJC President Ronald S. Lauder congratulates new government of Israel

“I know incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and incoming Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and am confident that their partnership, together with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Avigdor Liberman, Gideon Sa’ar, Merav Michaeli, Nitzan Horowitz, Mansour Abbas, and their colleagues from their respective parties, will provide Israel with stability and the same spirit of unity the people of Israel demonstrated during the recent Israel-Hamas military conflict," he continued. "The State of Israel must be a beacon of unity for the entire Jewish people, and I am confident that its new government will also help bring Diaspora Jewry together."Lauder recalled being with Bennett in Pittsburgh in October 2018 when he was diaspora minister, shortly after the Tree of Life Massacre."I remember his concern for all Jews, regardless of whether they were Orthodox, Reform, Conservative or secular," Lauder said. "I am certain that going forward, he, Foreign Minister Lapid, and their colleagues in the new government will be equally committed to the unity of the Jewish people, both in Israel and across the globe.