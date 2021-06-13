The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
WJC President Ronald S. Lauder congratulates new government of Israel

"On behalf of the more than 100 Jewish communities on six continents affiliated with the World Jewish Congress, I look forward to working with the new government."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 13, 2021 21:52
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with WJC President Ronald Lauder (photo credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with WJC President Ronald Lauder
(photo credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY)
“I congratulate the leaders of Israel’s political parties who have come together to form a government of national unity that includes all sides of the Israeli political spectrum, from right to left, religious to secular," said World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder on Sunday in reaction to the formation of a new government. "I am delighted that these efforts have now come to fruition and that this new government has been established."
“I know incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and incoming Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and am confident that their partnership, together with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Avigdor Liberman, Gideon Sa’ar, Merav Michaeli, Nitzan Horowitz, Mansour Abbas, and their colleagues from their respective parties, will provide Israel with stability and the same spirit of unity the people of Israel demonstrated during the recent Israel-Hamas military conflict," he continued. "The State of Israel must be a beacon of unity for the entire Jewish people, and I am confident that its new government will also help bring Diaspora Jewry together."
Lauder recalled being with Bennett in Pittsburgh in October 2018 when he was diaspora minister, shortly after the Tree of Life Massacre. 
"I remember his concern for all Jews, regardless of whether they were Orthodox, Reform, Conservative or secular," Lauder said. "I am certain that going forward, he, Foreign Minister Lapid, and their colleagues in the new government will be equally committed to the unity of the Jewish people, both in Israel and across the globe. 
“On behalf of the more than 100 Jewish communities on six continents affiliated with the World Jewish Congress, I look forward to working with the new government as it embarks on the daunting task of providing the State of Israel with a sense of political stability and ensuring its ongoing success, both domestically and internationally, as we together confront the growing surge of antisemitism across the globe that threatens both Israel and the Jewish people," Lauder concluded. 


