Youth Movement calls for application of sovereignty in West Bank

Some 1,000 youth from the movement signed a call for the heads of parties to do so, appealing to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , MK Naftali Bennett, MK Avigdor Liberman and other leaders of right-wing parties.

"This time, don’t just make promises – this time keep the promises!," read the call that went on to say that the majority of Israelis voted for a right-wing government and this government has the power to apply sovereignty in the West Bank.

Two leaders of the Sovereignty Movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, said the call is “an authentic expression of the People’s healthy spirit, aspiring to strengthen its hold on the Land of Israel, remove the political question marks hanging over the future of Judea and Samaria and eradicate terror”.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}