IDF soldier falls in southern Gaza as Khan Yunis offensive continues
Infighting among Hamas's highest ranks reportedly led to delays in a ceasefire • Houthis say they fired a missile towards Eilat
IDF announces name of soldier killed in battle in Gaza
IDF Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Shimon Yehoshua Asulin, 24, from Beit Shemesh, fell in battle in southern Gaza on Saturday, the IDF announced on Sunday morning.
Asulin served in the 924th Battalion in the 10th Brigade.
Jewish student beaten by pro-Palestinian student in Berlin over conflict
The Jewish student was evacuated to the hospital while suffering from fractures on his face.
A Jewish student ended up in the hospital after he was beaten by a fellow student over a dispute about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Mitte borough of Berlin on Friday night, Berlin Police said on Saturday.
The Jewish student was walking with an acquaintance when they met a fellow student and a dispute developed between the two, as the Jewish student is pro-Israel and the other student is pro-Palestinian.
During the argument, the other student suddenly hit the Jewish student several times in the face, causing him to fall. He then kicked the Jewish student who was lying on the ground and fled the scene.
The Jewish student was evacuated to the hospital while suffering from fractures on his face.
The student suspected of beating up the Jewish student was located by police at his home in Schöneberg. During a court-ordered search of his home, emergency services confiscated evidence, including the student's smartphone.
The investigation is ongoing and has been taken over by a commissioner from the state security police of the State Criminal Police Office.
Jewish Student Union VP expresses outrage at wave of antisemitism
Noam Petri, vice president of the Jewish Student Union of Germany, expressed outrage at the attack in a post on X, writing that the students were both from the Freie Universität Berlin.
"Enough, @FU_Berlin!" wrote Petri. "To this day, antisemitic groups spread their hatred. To date, no restraining order has been issued. We continue to fight ✡️".
Israeli GPO pleads for media integrity, ethical reporting from foreign press
Featured speakers included members of the Israeli government, the international press, and families of hostages.
Nearly four months into the Israel-Hamas war, known as “Swords of Iron” in Israel, the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO) and the evangelical Christian Friends of Zion (FOZ) heritage center hosted an event in Jerusalem for the international press. The event, titled “Israel and the Foreign Media in the October 7th War,” aimed to encourage responsible reporting, combat fake news and misinformation, and potentially shift the narrative surrounding the war.
Featured speakers included members of the Israeli government, the international press, and families of hostages kidnapped by Hamas 115 days prior, who shared their experiences and concerns.
The event’s primary message focused on three key themes. Firstly, it emphasized that the war is not just a local conflict between Israelis and Palestinians but a regional, if not global, conflict involving Western powers against Iran, Russia, and China. Dr. Mike Evans, founder and chairman of the FOZ Heritage Center, pointed to over 160 attacks on US forces by Iran and its proxies since October 7, characterizing Hamas’ actions as a “preemptive attack by Iran’s proxy.” Evans raised concerns about Iran becoming a nuclear state by the time of the US elections.
“Why would they [Iran] fund and time this attack so significantly?” asked Evans rhetorically. “Because by the time we have US elections in November, Iran will be an atomic state. And Iran will have a nuclear umbrella shortly thereafter [with] Russian planes flying over Iranian airspace. They know this, the state of Israel knows this. So they’re trying to exhaust Israel and distract Israel from the biggest, gravest existential threat, in light of a presidential election in which the president needs the progressives and their support.”
Evans expressed explicit support for former President Donald Trump, calling him the best president for Israel in its history. He also urged support for the bombing of Kharg Island, which he alleges houses approximately 90% of Iran’s crude oil.
The second key theme—closely related to the first—highlights the conflict as an existential war between “good and evil.” Evans asserted that “the liberal left has convinced the world that the war on terror cannot be won with military action” and “appeasement has been the offshoot of self-loathing rather than believing that those who waged war against Israel on Oct. 7 are evil, they see Israel as evil for retaliating.”
Driving this point home for the audience, a panel of hostages’ families and bereaved parents shared their traumatic and ongoing experiences. Among them, Malki Shem-Tov and Sigalit “Sigi” Cohen, whose sons Omer and Elia respectively, were both kidnapped from the Nova music festival and still remain in Hamas’ captivity.
Also on the panel were Yoni Asher, whose wife and two young daughters were released from Hamas’ captivity in the November prisoner exchanges after nearly two months in Gaza; Gideon Bayer, an evangelical Christian man whose son, Sgt 1st Class Urija Bayer was killed fighting for the IDF; and Ofri Bibas, whose brother Yarden, Sister-in-Law Shiri, and two nephews (4 year-old Ariel and 1-year-old Kfir) have captivated global attention as one of the few whole families to be kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.
Kfir—who was just 9 months old at the time of his kidnapping—is also the youngest hostage to have been taken by the Palestinian terror organization.
As the panelists spoke, moderator Joel Rosenberg of The Rosenberg Report, and several members of the audience broke down into tears—the speakers’ stories highlighting a fraction of the personal devastation of the war.
Meanwhile, journalists on another panel at the event—moderated by Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman, deputy CEO of strategy and innovation at the Jerusalem Post Group—lamented what they considered to be an all-too-often uncritical and amoral acceptance of Hamas’ narrative in the media.
Bureau Chief of CBN News in Israel and the Middle East, Chris Mitchell, described covering regional wars since the 2006 second Lebanon war, expressing surprise that the obvious narrative isn’t universally accepted.
Having covered the last 20 years of conflict, Mitchell says, “You get an idea of who’s the good guys and who’s the bad guys, and it seems pretty obvious because we’ve seen this before. This movie [October 7] is the most egregious, the worst, most horrific—but we’ve seen scenarios like this time and again. Hamas will attack, [Palestinian] Islamic Jihad will attack, Israel will respond, and they [Hamas & PIJ] will use their human shields and the people that die tragically as propaganda.”
“And yet,” Mitchell concludes, “it seems like some in the foreign media just play along with what Hamas or other terror groups have done.”
Eylon Levy, spokesperson for the Israeli National Public Diplomacy Directorate, recounted a moment when Sky News anchor Kay Burley asked him if Israel values Palestinian lives less than Israeli lives, which went viral. Levy expressed shock at implicit and explicit allegations that Israel wants the war or is needlessly prolonging it.
One of the major challenges Levy says he contends with when speaking to the foreign media is “how much we don’t want this war, but how much we nevertheless have to fight and win this war. Because otherwise, there’s simply no future for this country.”
In a follow-up question, Levy, a former journalist, outlined three key points to keep in mind when interviewing: That October 7 was the opening act of war, to focus on the hostages, and highlight how Hamas has brought ruin and misery to Palestinians in Gaza.
“The world is right to be outraged and deeply hurt, and traumatized by the suffering taking place in Gaza,” Levy says. “We don’t mean to downplay it for a moment. But that suffering has an address. And that address is the brutal terror organization [Hamas] that declared a totally needless war on October 7, and which has chosen to wage that war from underneath and behind civilians.”
As for the third, and arguably most journalistically relevant theme at the GPO event—it’s that the war is a battle for truth and ethical reporting in a world of deep-fakes, fake news, and social media algorithms controlling public discourse.
IDF spox. emphasizes importance of ensuring press has access to information
IDF Foreign Media Spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht emphasized the importance of ensuring the press has unprecedented access to information about the war to counter potential distortions. Inspired by US President Eisenhower in the days after liberating Jews from the Nazi concentration camps, Hecht invited the press to Gaza border communities just three days after October 7 to witness the atrocities firsthand.
In his opening remarks, GPO Director Nitzan Chen quoted Mark Twain, highlighting the challenge of lies spreading faster than the truth. Speakers emphasized the need for caution in reporting. In one example, Hecht brought up the Al-Ahli hospital bombing incident, where Hamas falsely accused Israel. Despite presenting evidence that a PIJ rocket caused minimal damage, the lie persists.
Hamas has repeatedly spread false information as part of psychological operations, hoping to divide the Israeli public and gain support for ‘the resistance.’ The press hasn’t always fallen for the lies, and Israeli government coordinator for hostages and missing IDF Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsh thanked the media for their cooperation. He cited examples of requests to avoid publishing sensitive material to prevent misinformation that burdens hostage families.
More importantly, misinformation and fake news threaten global order. In a prerecorded speech, Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked the media for shedding light on the stories of hostages and Hamas’ crimes. He emphasized the need to avoid swallowing fabrications and falsehoods. Herzog added that more people today get news from ill-informed social media influencers, posing a challenge to the free world. He advocated not allowing access to accurate reporting to depend on algorithms or the rationing of press freedom by likes and shares.
During the press workers' panel discussion, award-winning freelance journalist Zach Anders asserted that free speech and truthful information, cornerstones of democracy, are under attack from every angle. He expressed concerns about the role of AI and social media technology in distorting reality and advocated for a digital bill of rights to address potential threats.
Blinken heads to region as Hamas weighs initial hostage deal
A framework proposal for the principled points of a deal, but not the agreement itself, was reached at that meeting, which has been approved by the war cabinet.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to the region this week as Hamas weighs a framework proposal on principled points for a deal to release over 130 hostages held in Gaza for almost five months.
“The secretary will continue diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement that secures the release of all remaining hostages and includes a humanitarian pause that will allow for sustained, increased delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza,” the State Department said.
It described a trip that would include stops in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank. Blinken just met in Washington last week with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani, whose country, along with Egypt, is mediating a deal.
In advance of the trip, Blinken on Friday also spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Blinken “reiterated the importance of securing a humanitarian pause that includes the release of hostages held by Hamas.”
His trip, which follows one he made to the region in January, is part of a flurry of diplomatic activity following a high-level meeting in Paris last week of intelligence chiefs from the US, Israel, and Egypt, with the participation of Thani.
A framework proposal
A framework proposal for the principled points of a deal, but not the agreement itself, was reached at that meeting, which has been approved by the war cabinet.
Israel is now waiting for Hamas to issue a similar approval.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that there is a disagreement between Hamas in Gaza headed by Yahya Sinwar, which wants to accept the proposal that speaks of a pause to the war and Hamas leaders abroad, who want to hold out for a permanent ceasefire, a demand which Israel has rejected.
On Saturday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met with Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency chief Ibrahim Kalin, according to Turkish state broadcaster TRT.
Kalin and Haniyeh discussed efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, the Israeli hostages held in the enclave, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, TRT said.
Speaking at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said it could take a few weeks before any final deal is agreed upon during a question and answer session with students at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore on Thursday.
He explained that at the Paris meeting of intelligence chiefs, all the suggestions on the table had been consolidated into one proposal, which he confirmed had been approved by Israel.
It represents “a general understanding of how the next parts of the coming humanitarian pause would look like. It does not include a lot of the details that still need to be discussed,” he stated.
“There is still a tough road in front of us,” Ansari said, adding that it was a very “fluid situation.”
At the United Nations headquarters in New York, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said, “We have been working tirelessly with Qatar, Egypt, and other regional partners on a strong, compelling proposal.
“Our engagement is the best opportunity to reunite all hostages with their families. …It would enable a prolonged humanitarian pause, longer than the one we saw in November, allowing for more lifesaving food, water, fuel, and medicines to get into the hands of Palestinian civilians who desperately need it.
“If accepted and implemented, this proposal would move all parties one step closer to creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities,” she said.
It’s largely expected that the deal that would be worked out would involve three phases, which would include a lull in the fighting and the release of Palestinian security prisoners from Israeli jails, including those with blood on their hands.
Even in advance of any final deal, members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition have already threatened to quit the government if they don’t like the deal, while on the streets Israelis demanded a deal now, even if it involves a high price.
Separately Blinken is also expected to discuss Gaza plans for the day after the war, including the possibility of reviving a Saudi security pact with the US that would involve a normalization deal with Israel.
The State Department said that while Blinken was in the region he would “continue discussions with partners on how to establish a more integrated, peaceful region that includes lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”
Reuters contributed to this report.
US, UK strike dozens of Houthi targets after continued attacks
The airstrikes came just a few hours after the US said it had targeted Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles prepared for launch.
The coalition led by the US and UK struck 36 targets belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia in 13 different locations, including in Yemen's capital, Sana'a, on Saturday night, the coalition said in a joint statement.
Along with the sites targeted in Sana'a, targets were hit in the Al-Barah and Hayfan districts, and in Hajjah, Dhamar, and al-Bayda, according to the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah news.
فيديو | قبل قليل.. قصف العدوان الأمريكي البريطاني على العاصمة اليمنية #صنعاء #اليمن_سند_فلسطين pic.twitter.com/tJ5dY0JVNm— احمد فوزي - Ahmed Faozi (@AFYemeni) February 3, 2024
Footage reportedly from the scene showed repeated explosions in several locations around Sana'a.
The strikes were carried out by the US and UK with support from Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, and New Zealand. The coalition noted that the precision strikes targeted sites associated with the Houthis underground weapons storage facilities, missile systems and launchers, air defense systems, and radars.
The coalition stressed that the strikes are "intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade, and the lives of innocent mariners, and are in a response to a series of illegal, dangerous, and destabilizing Houthi actions."
The Houthis have conducted over 30 attacks on commercial and naval vessels since mid-November, according to the coalition.
"Recognizing the broad consensus of the international community, our coalition of likeminded countries committed to upholding the rules-based order has continued to grow," noted the coalition. "We remain committed to protecting freedom of navigation and international commerce and holding the Houthis accountable for their illegal and unjustifiable attacks on commercial shipping and naval vessels."
The coalition stressed that it aims to "de-escalate tensions and restore stability" but warned that "we will not hesitate to continue to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways in the face of continued threats."
The UK Defense Ministry stated that Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s, supported by Voyager tankers, used Paveway IV precision guided bombs against several Houthi targets at three locations, including As Salif, Al Munirah, and Bani.
At As Salif, west of Sanaa, the RAF targeted a ground control station used to control Houthi drones. At Al Munirah, a second drone ground control station was targeted. In Bani, a significant number of targets were hit, including buildings involved in the houthi drone and missile operations.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated after the strikes that "this collective action sends a clear message to the Houthis that they will continue to bear further consequences if they do not end their illegal attacks on international shipping and naval vessels."
In response to the airstrikes, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi's political bureau posted on X that "Our military operations against the Zionist entity will continue until the aggression against Gaza stops, no matter what sacrifices it costs us. We will meet escalation with escalation."
US strikes Houthi anti-ship missiles, intercepts drones
The airstrikes came just a few hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that they had targeted six Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.
CENTCOM stressed that the missiles presented an "imminent threat" to US Navy ships and merchant vessels. "This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," said CENTCOM.
Earlier on Saturday, the USS Carney shot down a UAV over the Gulf of Aden and CENTCOM conducted strikes against four Houthi UAVs prepared for launch. Additionally, the USS Laboon and F/A-18s from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group shot down seven UAVs over the Red Sea.
Early on Sunday morning, CENTCOM announced that it struck a Houthi anti-ship cruise missile prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.
New elections now!: Protesters pressure gov't to secure hostages' freedom
The protests call for more action to be taken to release the hostages and demand immediate announcement of new elections.
Demonstrators protested in front of President Isaac Herzog’s Residence in Jerusalem on Saturday night, calling for more action to be taken to release the hostages and demanding the immediate announcement of elections.
Saturday also marks 120 days since the October 7 massacre, where Hamas murdered over 1,200 people and over 130 people are still being held hostage in the Strip.
One of the main speakers at the demonstration was Yosef Avi Yair Engel, the grandfather of released hostage Ofir Engel and former Israeli Air Force Chief of Staff Nimrod Shafer.
"Someone allowed the terrorist organization, which engraved on its flag the extermination of the Jews and did not hide it, to develop and establish a terrible terrorist monster that the army has been fighting for 120 days, and there is still no end in sight," Engel said.
"How is it possible that in the entire fat political system, not one stood up to announce: 'I take responsibility for the terrible disaster, I am leaving. It's my fault, I betrayed my people'. Bibi, for years you've fattened Hamas with a lot of money and did not bother to find out where the money was invested," Engel continued. "Who was prime minister all these years? Yes, Bibi, you stand at the head as being responsible for the holocaust of October 7, you are trying to run away from responsibility and look for culprits, shame. Go and let those in charge of you lead us, the people of Israel deserve much more. Every day that passes, the danger to the safety of the hostages increases, who knows how they're doing. We must return them now."
"Bibi, you stand at the head as being responsible for the holocaust of October 7, you are trying to run away from responsibility and look for culprits, shame."Yosef Avi Yair Engel
Shafer then said, "The State of Israel is facing the most important decisions in its history, perhaps since the War of Independence, and in order to rebuild what was broken, we must decide. The state rebuilt here will be a free state, a liberal democracy, a Jewish state with a prosperous economy and with personal and national security. The country rebuilt here will be a place where young people choose to make their home, not because they have nowhere else to go, but because this is where they want to live."
Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv
In Tel Aviv, family members of hostages blocked south Ayalon Street near Highway 1. Family members were accompanied by activists demonstrating for the release of the hostages. They held up signs and messages that said, "120 days underground without oxygen. Without the return of the hostages, not a single citizen in Israel is protected!" and they set fire to an inscription they made on the road that only reads: HELP.
A demonstration was also held at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, where people came to express sympathy with the families of hostages still in Gaza and demand their return.
Police were deployed as a result of an "illegal demonstration" on Kaplan Street, a police spokesperson said. Walla described the protest as an "anti-government demonstration," which police had dispersed.
A police statement was issued saying that "A group of demonstrators, who are not among the families of the hostages, decided to march to Kaplan Street and began to violate public order while blocking the road in both directions. Following the blockades and violations of the law, a police officer declared that the demonstration was illegal and that they had to clear the road, in light of the continued blockade by the protesters and because they did not listen to the police's instructions, the police had to disperse them."
It was later reported that police arrested four protesters for violating public order and a fifth for attacking a police officer on Kaplan. The street was then reopened to traffic.
US House panel recommends $17.6 billion in military aid for Israel
The funding bill, offered by a House Appropriations panel, could come to a vote in the full House sometime next week.
Legislation providing $17.6 billion in new military assistance to Israel as it wages war against Hamas was unveiled in the US House of Representatives on Saturday.
The funding bill, offered by a House Appropriations panel, could come to a vote in the full House sometime next week, Speaker Mike Johnson said in a letter to members.
The Republican-controlled House had previously approved $14.3 billion in new military aid to Israel, but with the requirement that it be paid for by clawing back a chunk of money already targeted for the US Internal Revenue Service.
On to the Senate
The Democratic-controlled Senate balked at that provision and is expected to unveil a legislative package that would aid Israel as well as provide more military assistance for Ukraine in its war against Russia.
That same Senate bill is also expected to contain proposals for strengthening security along the southern US border with Mexico.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has taken steps to start debate on that multipronged bill next week, with a first procedural vote no later than Wednesday.
IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari: 'We've eliminated 200 Hezbollah terrorists'
"We are working to stop Hezbollah's supply of ammunition from Iran," he continued. "Wherever Hezbollah is - we will act, anywhere in the Middle East."
The Israeli military has killed 200 Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, IDF spokesman Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari stated during a Saturday evening press briefing.
"Instead of one division, we deployed three divisions along the border, with tens of thousands of soldiers," Hagari said. "We suppress attacks on the borderline by terrorists who have tried to infiltrate Israel. We've attacked more than 150 terrorist squads and eliminated more than 200 terrorists and commanders. Since the beginning of the war, we have attacked more than 3,400 targets in Lebanon.
"We are working to stop Hezbollah's supply of ammunition from Iran," he continued. "Wherever Hezbollah is - we will act, anywhere in the Middle East."
IDF then attacked Hezbollah military targets
Shortly after Hagari's statements, the IDF reported that Israeli fighter jets attacked a military structure belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon in the Taybeh region.
Also, during the previous few hours, a number of launches were reportedly identified as having crossed from Lebanese territory toward the areas of Mount Dov, Even Menachem, and Yir'on. There were no casualties, and Israeli forces attacked the sources of the shooting.
Earlier that day, Israeli fighter jets struck several targets in southern Lebanon, successfully destroying Hezbollah infrastructure.
During the operation, the IDF struck two military outposts near the towns of Marwahin and Ayta ash Shab.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 136 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says