Israel downs Houthi missile over Red Sea, IDF strikes across Gaza

Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks on January 10, 2024 (photo credit: GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)

The IDF is prepared to carry out a military operation in Gaza’s Rafah during the Ramadan holiday, which begins in March, unless a hostage deal is reached, warned Minister Benny Gantz, as France confirmed that medications designed for the captives had been received.

“If there is no hostage deal, we will operate during Ramadan,” Gantz told reporters on Wednesday night, even as he said that there were early signs that a deal could be in reach after a week of stagnation.

“There are attempts these days to promote a new framework [for a deal] and there are initial signs that indicate the possibility of moving forward,” Gantz said.

As part of that movement forward, the French Foreign Ministry confirmed that medications had finally been received by 45 of the 134 hostages in Gaza.

IDF operations in the Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

“We will not stop looking a path forward. We will not miss any opportunity to bring the [hostages] home,” said Gantz, who is a member of the war cabinet.

In the interim, he said, the IDF is preparing for a military operation in Rafah, which will begin after Palestinian civilians are evacuated from the area.

Such an evacuation is necessary so that the IDF can move against the Hamas forces in that area, he said.

He spoke as US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk is in the region to hold talks in Egypt and Israel as part of a push to close a deal that could see a pause in the fighting by the start of the month-long Ramadan holiday.

Hamas said on Tuesday that a delegation headed by its leader Ismail Haniyeh was in Cairo for hostage talks, along with the Deputy Chairman of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya. The Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat said that an Israeli delegation was also due in Cairo.