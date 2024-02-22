Israel downs Houthi missile over Red Sea, IDF strikes across Gaza
Israel's Arrow system intercepts Houthi missile launched toward Eilat • Failing to find hostages in Khan Yunis, IDF sets sight on Rafah
Terror in Israel: Six wounded, three critically in highway shooting
Six Israelis were wounded, including three severely, after gunshots were fired on Highway 1 near Ma'ale Adumim in central Israel, Israel Police confirmed early Thursday morning.
The two terrorists were killed on the scene of the attack, police said.
Paramedics are currently on the scene providing treatment for the wounded.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
IDF to enter Rafah on Ramadan if hostage deal not reached, Gantz says
“If there is no hostage deal, we will operate during Ramadan,” Gantz told reporters on Wednesday night, even as he said that there were early signs that a deal could be in reach.
The IDF is prepared to carry out a military operation in Gaza’s Rafah during the Ramadan holiday, which begins in March, unless a hostage deal is reached, warned Minister Benny Gantz, as France confirmed that medications designed for the captives had been received.
“If there is no hostage deal, we will operate during Ramadan,” Gantz told reporters on Wednesday night, even as he said that there were early signs that a deal could be in reach after a week of stagnation.
“There are attempts these days to promote a new framework [for a deal] and there are initial signs that indicate the possibility of moving forward,” Gantz said.
As part of that movement forward, the French Foreign Ministry confirmed that medications had finally been received by 45 of the 134 hostages in Gaza.
“We will not stop looking a path forward. We will not miss any opportunity to bring the [hostages] home,” said Gantz, who is a member of the war cabinet.
In the interim, he said, the IDF is preparing for a military operation in Rafah, which will begin after Palestinian civilians are evacuated from the area.
Such an evacuation is necessary so that the IDF can move against the Hamas forces in that area, he said.
He spoke as US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk is in the region to hold talks in Egypt and Israel as part of a push to close a deal that could see a pause in the fighting by the start of the month-long Ramadan holiday.
Hamas said on Tuesday that a delegation headed by its leader Ismail Haniyeh was in Cairo for hostage talks, along with the Deputy Chairman of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya. The Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat said that an Israeli delegation was also due in Cairo.
'UNRWA worker kidnapped my son', mother of Gaza hostage pleads to UN
A video of an Israeli who was killed by Gazan terrorists on October 7th depicts a UNRWA worker kidnapping his corpse and bringing it into Gaza.
Ayelet Samerano, the mother of 21-year-old Yonatan Samerano who was brutally murdered on October 7, gave a heart-wrenching testimony and public plea to the UN on Tuesday, The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters said in a statement.
"A UNRWA worker kidnapped my son's body. How can a social worker for an organization that claims to promote good in this world do something so cruel and inhumane? How can the UN pay this man who dragged my son’s limp body on the ground, and then picked him as if he was a trophy back to Gaza?" Samerano pleaded.
Video footage was also shown depicting the horrific kidnapping of Yonatan's lifeless body by Hamas terrorists at Kibbutz Be'eri, the location he had fled to from the NOVA music festival to seek safety. One of the terrorists involved in Yonatan’s death and kidnapping was later confirmed to be a UNRWA employee by a Washington Post investigation.
Go to the full article >>
“How many more lives have been ruined by this person hauling my son like he is not even a human being into a UNRWA vehicle? Does the UN hold my son? Do they know where he is? Bring him back to me. Are there any other hostages held by UN employees even as we speak?" declared Samerano.
British arms exports to Israel could stop if Rafah operation goes ahead
Foreign Secretary David Cameron responded by sending two letters to the Foreign Affairs Committee, one regarding the planned Israel invasion of Rafah, and the other regarding arms exports to Israel.
The UK could suspend arms exports to Israel if it enters Rafah, although no decision has been made yet, according to a report by the Guardian on Wednesday.
Ministerial sources told the Guardian that no decision had been made regarding the suspension of arms exports to Israel, but that should the government receive legal advice that Israel was in breach of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) they would be able to respond quickly.
However, any decision to suspend arms exports looks unlikely as the UK's High Court of Justice dismissed a case urging the suspension of arms sales to Israel on Tuesday, according to British media.
The court ruled against Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq and its UK-based partner Global Legal Action Network (GLAN), who argued the government had ignored its own rules on arms exports which could be used to violate IHL.
The decision is likely to be appealed to the UK Supreme Court, the case is only one of several cases being brought against the UK government over arms exports to Israel.Go to the full article >>
Defeating Hamas will lead to peace with Saudi Arabia, Gallant says
The Saudis have said that Israel's continuing the war, and the high death toll of Palestinian civilians, has delayed normalization.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday told the Conference of Presidents at a meeting at the ministry's headquarters in Tel Aviv that, “Our goal is simple – victory. Only victory against Hamas will allow us to achieve normalization and regional integration.”
Gallant was providing a security situation assessment to 50 leaders of the top North American Jewish organizations and prominent communities.
The defense minister's point was that, contrary to what some argue, continuing the war to destroy Hamas will advance, not derail, normalization with countries like Saudi Arabia.
He explained that normalization would be part of making a truly new Middle East and that such a transformed region cannot emerge as long as a terrorist force like Hamas continues to try to drag Israel, other neighbors, and history backwards into war all of the time.Go to the full article >>
Cairo compromise? Israel touts 'early signs' of progress in Gaza ceasefire deal
According to the report, an Israeli delegation was expected to arrive in Cairo ahead of the talks.
Hamas has "softened its positions" in the negotiations for a hostage deal, Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.
According to the report, an Israeli delegation was expected to arrive in Cairo ahead of the talks.
Earlier this week, it was announced a Hamas delegation headed by Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and Deputy Chairman of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, had arrived in Cairo for discussions.
Gantz: 'initials signs indicate deal moving forward'
Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz said in a press conference on Wednesday, "There are attempts these days to promote a new outline for a deal, and initial signs indicate the possibility of moving forward."
"We will not miss any opportunity to bring the girls and boys home," he noted.
He added that "without an outline for a deal, Israel would operate during Ramadan."
Gantz referred to Israel's plans for after the war, stating that Israel was acting "to strengthen the moderate axis vis-à-vis Iran and establish a regional administration that would help the Palestinians build a different government in Gaza.
Israel to open another Gaza border crossing for humanitarian aid - report
The crossing has been closed since 2011.
Israel is expected to reopen the Karni border crossing to enable the entrance of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, ABC News said on Wednesday, citing Israeli sources.
The crossing has been closed since 2011.
Gaza border protesters slam 'offense' to IDF soldiers
Tzav 9, the organization that has been organizing the protests aiming to block the aid trucks arriving at the Kerem Shalom crossing, said in response. "The Israeli government must stop and finally take responsibility. The obvious meaning of the introduction of the aid trucks is to establish and strengthen Hamas's rule. This is a serious and ongoing offense to the IDF soldiers fighting in the Gaza Strip and distances terribly the return of the hostages home."
"It is clear to everyone that these trucks do not reach the population of Gaza in any way, but go straight to the terrorists of the murderous terrorist organization that carried out the gruesome massacre on October 7," the statement continued.
"The determined people and the relatives of the hostages who come with us to disrupt these 'convoys of death' will not stand by," the statement added, concluding, "We will continue to fight that no aid will pass until the last of the abductees returns."
In recent weeks, protestors have repeatedly reached the Kerem Shalom crossing in order to block the humanitarian aid convoys, clashing with police forces.
In late January, these clashes prompted the IDF to expand the closed military zone to include the area of the Kerem, Shalom crossing, barring civilians from entering.
Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman also commented on the move, saying, "I don't remember anyone making it easy for our hostages who are going through hell in captivity in the Gaza Strip," noting the policy should be "Humanitarian for humanitarian."
According to a Maariv report, the opening of the Karni crossing is part of Israel's plan for Gaza after the war.
