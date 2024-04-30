Israel-Hamas War: Gaza humanitarian pier revealed, Hamas further pressured to accept ceasefire deal

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, US, April 29, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

There’s been new progress in negotiations for a hostage deal, White House Press Secretary Karin Jean Pierre told reporters in Washington Monday as Israel waited for Hamas’s response to a proposal that could see the return of some but not all of the remaining captives in Gaza.

“There is a deal on the table, and they need to take it. We believe that all efforts need to be brought to bear to convince Hamas to accept the proposal immediately,” she said.