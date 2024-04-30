Israel-Hamas War: Gaza humanitarian pier revealed, Hamas further pressured to accept ceasefire deal
Houthis had also attacked four ships in the Indian Ocean and Red Sea • Anti-Israel protests continue on US college campuses • Hamas delegation leaves Cairo, will respond to newest ceasefire proposal
White House: New progress in the talks, the onus on Hamas
At the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, that an extraordinary effort had been made to arrive at a deal.
There’s been new progress in negotiations for a hostage deal, White House Press Secretary Karin Jean Pierre told reporters in Washington Monday as Israel waited for Hamas’s response to a proposal that could see the return of some but not all of the remaining captives in Gaza.
“There is a deal on the table, and they need to take it. We believe that all efforts need to be brought to bear to convince Hamas to accept the proposal immediately,” she said.Go to the full article >>
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo and will return with response to Gaza ceasefire proposal
A Hamas delegation has left Cairo, Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera TV said late on Monday, adding they will return again with a written response to a Gaza ceasefire proposal.Go to the full article >>
'Israel, USA have lost their dignity’: Iran’s supreme leader celebrates campus anti-Israel protests
The supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Khamenei posted in Hebrew on X Monday night that “In the Western countries, in England, France and countries around the USA, the people there are taking to the streets en masse and shouting against "Israel" and the USA.
“Israel and the USA have lost their dignity and they really have no way to deal with it.”
Go to the full article >>
Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea
In March, the group's leader said the group was expanding its attack area to prevent Israel-linked ships from passing through the Indian Ocean toward the Cape of Good Hope.
Yemen's Houthis said they targeted the MSC Orion container ship in a drone attack in the Indian Ocean as part of their ongoing campaign against international shipping against Israel.
Portugal-flagged MSC Orion was sailing between the ports in Sines, Portugal and Salalah, Oman and its registered owner is Zodiac Maritime, according to LSEG data.Go to the full article >>
US CENTCOM reveals what the humanitarian pier built on shores of Gaza will look like
The first photos were revealed by CENTCOM's X account in collaboration with the IDF to deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza.
The US Army's Central Command (CENTCOM) revealed early Tuesday the first photos of the humanitarian pier that was built on the shores of Gaza, through which equipment and food will be transferred to the Gaza Strip.
"Construction of the floating JLOTS pier in the Mediterranean is underway," CENTCOM's X account announced. "The pier will support US aid and humanitarian partners to receive and deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza."Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 133 hostages remain in Gaza
- 37 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says