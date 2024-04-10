Israel Air Force destroys Hamas launchers that fired rockets at Kibbutz Kfar Aza

Israeli Air Force fighter jets conducted retaliatory strikes on rocket launchers in the Gaza Strip after launches were fired near Kibbutz Kfar aza, The IDF announced on Wednesday.

The launch was identified from Jabalya toward Kibbutz Kfar Aza on Tuesday, which was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. In response, an IAF fighter jet struck the compound and launcher from which the rocket was fired.

Meanwhile, the Nahal Brigade continued operations in the central Gaza Strip and has killed numerous terrorists over the past day.

In one instance, the Nahal soldiers killed a terrorist cell that was approaching the soldiers' location, according to the announcement.

IDF ground and air troops destroy additional launchers

In addition, a number of launches were identified toward IDF troops operating in the area of Shejaiya in the northern Gaza Strip. In response, an IAF fighter jet located and destroyed the launcher. IDF soldiers from the Nahal Brigade operate in the central Gaza Strip, April 10, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Furthermore, an IAF aircraft also struck a Hamas terrorist cell that posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the Shejaiya area.

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets and aircraft struck dozens of additional terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including military sites, launchers, tunnel shafts, and infrastructure, the IDF added.