IDF withdraws from Gaza's Shifa Hospital - reports

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 1, 2024 08:05

The IDF has begun withdrawing from al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza after two weeks of operating at the site, Arab media sources reported on Monday morning.

The Hamas-affiliated Safa News Agency later reported that clashes between Israeli forces and terrorists could be heard in the hospital's vicinity.

The Gaza-based Palestinian news organization also claimed that the hospital had sustained widespread burning and destruction and had consequently been rendered totally out of service.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen added that a local correspondent noted that emergency committees were warning civilians not to visit the hospital out of concern for ongoing military activity on the premises.

This is a developing story.



