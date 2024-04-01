IDF withdraws from Gaza's Shifa Hospital - reports

The IDF has begun withdrawing from al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza after two weeks of operating at the site, Arab media sources reported on Monday morning.

The Hamas-affiliated Safa News Agency later reported that clashes between Israeli forces and terrorists could be heard in the hospital's vicinity.

The Gaza-based Palestinian news organization also claimed that the hospital had sustained widespread burning and destruction and had consequently been rendered totally out of service.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen added that a local correspondent noted that emergency committees were warning civilians not to visit the hospital out of concern for ongoing military activity on the premises.

This is a developing story.