At least 10 people wounded by Hezbollah attack near Hurfeish, Upper Galilee

At least 10 people were wounded by a direct hit in the area of Hurfeish in the Upper Galilee, Israeli media reported on Wednesday, citing Magen David Adom.

ראשוני: פצועים מנפילה במגרש כדורגל בחורפיש, לא הופעלה התרעה - כוחות רבים בדרך לזירה@_Gitsis_ pic.twitter.com/LkGm9IXuOM — גלצ (@GLZRadio) June 5, 2024

It is unclear, based on initial reports, whether the impact was from a rocket or a UAV.

According to the reports, warning sirens did not activate before the impact.

The reports also claimed that the impact was on a soccer field, and at least one person was critically wounded.

IDF responds

Shortly after initial reports, the IDF provided the following statement:

"A short while ago, a number of launches that were identified from Lebanon fell in the area of Hurfeish in northern Israel. No sirens were sounded, the incident is under review."

Later, Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al-Mayadeen published the following statement from Hezbollah:

"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 05:53 pm on Wednesday 6-5-2024, a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Baram Forest with rocket weapons and hit them directly."

The IDF is yet to address this anouncement.

This is a developing story.