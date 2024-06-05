At least 10 people wounded by Hezbollah attack near Hurfeish, Upper Galilee

"A short while ago, a number of launches that were identified from Lebanon fell in the area of Hurfeish in northern Israel. No sirens were sounded, the incident is under review," the IDF said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 5, 2024 18:58
Aftermath of a direct impact near Hurfeish, in the Upper Galilee, June 5, 2024. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT VIA X)
Aftermath of a direct impact near Hurfeish, in the Upper Galilee, June 5, 2024.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT VIA X)

At least 10 people were wounded by a direct hit in the area of Hurfeish in the Upper Galilee, Israeli media reported on Wednesday, citing Magen David Adom.

It is unclear, based on initial reports, whether the impact was from a rocket or a UAV.

According to the reports, warning sirens did not activate before the impact.

The reports also claimed that the impact was on a soccer field, and at least one person was critically wounded.

IDF responds

Shortly after initial reports, the IDF provided the following statement:

"A short while ago, a number of launches that were identified from Lebanon fell in the area of Hurfeish in northern Israel. No sirens were sounded, the incident is under review."

Later, Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al-Mayadeen published the following statement from Hezbollah:

"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 05:53 pm on Wednesday 6-5-2024, a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Baram Forest with rocket weapons and hit them directly."

The IDF is yet to address this anouncement.

This is a developing story.



