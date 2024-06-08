Andrey Kozlov, 27, rescued in Israeli operation in Gaza

The IDF announced on Saturday that they had rescued Andrey Kozlov in an IDF operation in the heart of Nuseirat, in the Gaza Strip.

The 27-year-old Kozlov was rescued alongside Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), and Shlomi Ziv (40).

Kozlov, alongside the other rescued hostages, had been abducted from the Nova Music Festival on October 7th by Hamas terrorists.

Their medical condition is stable, and they have been transferred for further medical examinations at the 'Sheba' Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. Released hostages Noa Argamani, Andrey Kozlov, Shlomi Ziv, and Almog Meir (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Who is Andrey Kozlov?

Kozlov is a Russian-Israeli who worked in security at the music festival.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made statements in hopes of securing his release.

“The Russian side stressed the need for the immediate release of civilians, including three Russian nationals, Andrey Kozlov, Alexander Lobanov, and Alexander Trufanov, who was kidnapped in the October 7, 2023 attacks and have been held by Palestinian groups ever since,” the foreign ministry said in January.

