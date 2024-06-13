More details of Hamas's abuse of hostages revealed, US pier faces challenges

Andrey Kozlov, a released hostage is escorted, after the military said that Israeli forces have rescued four hostages alive from the central Gaza Strip on Saturday, in Ramat Gan, Israel June 8, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

He asked to leave the bathroom, and if he didn’t knock, they locked him in the bathroom for an hour and made him relieve himself in a pot without even toilet paper.

He showered once a week, so he asked for his hair to be cut. This is just a glimpse into the harsh conditions Andrey Kozlov endured during his captivity by Hamas - until being released by the IDF on Saturday.

In an interview with N12 News, Jennifer, Kozlov’s partner, spoke out for the first time about the abuse he faced.

"They moved houses four times, Andrey, Almog, and Shlomi. In October and November, there was a severe food shortage, so they didn’t eat. They endured very severe psychological abuse, more than physical," she shared.