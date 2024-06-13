More details of Hamas's abuse of hostages revealed, US pier faces challenges
Ceasefire deal on verge of collapse after Hamas's negative answer regarding hostage releases - KAN
The newest ceasefire deal may be on the verge of collapse after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assessed the situation regarding developments in Israel's north and Hamas's negative answer regarding the release of the hostages, according to a Wednesday report by KAN.
Under the radar: IDF Chief Herzi Halevi met with officers from Arab countries in Bahrain - report
Halevi met earlier this week with generals from Bahrain, the UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt to discuss security cooperation with them, despite their criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi met last week in Bahrain with counterparts from several Arab militaries to discuss regional security cooperation, according to reports from Walla and Axios on Wednesday.
In Bahrain’s capital, Manama, he met with generals from the UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, two sources with direct knowledge of the meeting informed Axios.
The meeting was held under the auspices of US Central Command commander General Erik Kurilla. Due to regional and political sensitivities surrounding the war in Gaza, it was kept low-profile and not publicly disclosed.
US military urges de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
The US military on Wednesday urged a de-escalation in rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon, and said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin raised the matter in a call with his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday.
"We don't want to see a wider regional conflict and we do want to see a de-escalation of tensions in the region," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told a news briefing.
Hezbollah fired the most rockets it has launched at Israel in a single day since cross-border hostilities broke out eight months ago, as part of its retaliation on Wednesday for an Israeli strike which killed a senior Hezbollah field commander.Go to the full article >>
Demonstrators call for hostage deal at protests in Tel Aviv, Ra'anana
Families members of hostages are calling for the government to make a deal to release their loved ones who are being held in captivity by Hamas in Gaza on Wednesday evening at protests held at the Begin Gate in Tel Aviv, as well as in Ra'anana.
Organizers of the protest say that there are hundreds in attendance.
'They covered him with twenty blankets in the peak heat,' released hostage girlfriend reveals
Jennifer spoke to N12 about the impact of captivity on Kozlov, and shared Kozlov's thoughts during the rescue.
He asked to leave the bathroom, and if he didn’t knock, they locked him in the bathroom for an hour and made him relieve himself in a pot without even toilet paper.
He showered once a week, so he asked for his hair to be cut. This is just a glimpse into the harsh conditions Andrey Kozlov endured during his captivity by Hamas - until being released by the IDF on Saturday.
In an interview with N12 News, Jennifer, Kozlov’s partner, spoke out for the first time about the abuse he faced.
"They moved houses four times, Andrey, Almog, and Shlomi. In October and November, there was a severe food shortage, so they didn't eat. They endured very severe psychological abuse, more than physical," she shared.
Yemen's Houthis target Tutor ship in Red Sea
Yemen's Houthis targeted a Greek-owned cargo 'Tutor ship' in the Red sea, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised speech on Wednesday.
The ship was hit and it is facing the danger of sinking, Saree added.
They also carried out a joint military operation with Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeting sites in Israel's Ashdod and Haifa.
Hamas urges US to pressure Israel in effort to reach ceasefire
Hamas said on Wednesday it has shown "full positivity" in efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement with Israel in the Gaza Strip conflict.
In a statement, the Palestinian group said it urged the US, Israel's biggest ally, to pressure Israel to accept a deal leading to a permanent ceasefire in the enclave.
Hamas said that while US officials have said Israel has accepted a ceasefire proposal outlined by President Joe Biden on May 31, "we have not heard any Israeli official confirm this acceptance."
Rocky waters: The multiple challenges faced by the US's lofty aid pier plans - WSJ
The “hastily constructed" maritime corridor was not equipped to withstand the roughness of the Mediterranean Sea, which worsens at this time of year.
Following extensive repairs in Ashdod, the US temporary aid pier in Gaza went back into action on Saturday, only to be closed again a day later due to rough waters, reported the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. This epitomizes the pier’s rocky journey so far, breaking apart and partially sinking only ten days into its operation in late May.
Citing two Pentagon officials, the Washington Post estimated the cost of the repairs at $22 million.
As of Tuesday, the pier was once more open for aid, but the WSJ reports that multiple issues are impeding the success of "ambitious" plan to provide Gaza with aid via sea.
