Hamas denies plans to relocate from Doha to Iraq, Hezbollah-Israel tensions continue

UNRWA COMMISSIONER-GENERAL Philippe Lazzarini concludes a briefing on the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories, at the UN in Geneva, last week. (photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)

(JTA) - More than 100 victims of Hamas’s massacres in Israel on October 7 are suing UNRWA, the main relief agency for Palestinian refugees and their descendants, saying it effectively laundered money for the terrorist group, the latest in a spate of lawsuits launched in US courts since the Israel-Hamas war started.

The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in the Southern District of New York alleges that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency assisted Hamas, including by building the infrastructure it required to launch the war, subsidizing Hamas by paying its activists as employees, and relaying Hamas propaganda through its schools.

“The terrorist who held me hostage for 53 days worked as a school teacher for UNRWA,” Ditza Heiman, one of the hostages, said in a statement. “The fact that Hamas controlled Gaza was not an excuse for UNRWA to hire and fund terrorists, but instead should have ensured UNRWA took extra precautions. ”