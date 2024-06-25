In a meeting with families of hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, accused military chiefs of attempting to carry out a coup against her husband, Haaretz reported on Tuesday.
Sara Netanyahu: 'Military leaders want to overthrow my husband'
By REUTERS06/25/2024 02:05 PM
By MAARIV06/25/2024 07:04 AM
By WALLA!06/25/2024 06:17 AM
By REUTERS06/25/2024 12:35 AM
By SHLOMI HELLER06/24/2024 11:32 PM
By REUTERS06/24/2024 09:52 PM
By REUTERS06/24/2024 07:36 PM
By REUTERS06/24/2024 06:32 PM