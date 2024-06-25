Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Sara Netanyahu: 'Military leaders want to overthrow my husband'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In a meeting with families of hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, accused military chiefs of attempting to carry out a coup against her husband, Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

ICC issues arrest warrant Russia's Shoigu and Gerasimov
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 02:05 PM
Yoav Kisch: Gov't must pass law to draft the 3,000 haredim IDF wants
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
06/25/2024 01:53 PM
IDF strikes Hamas terrorists embedded in Islamic University in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 01:09 PM
Hostage families want to confront Prime Minister about hostage deal
By EVE YOUNG
06/25/2024 12:22 PM
Hanegbi speaks on negotiations at Reichman conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 11:01 AM
Egypt will not allow sick Palestinians through the Kerem Shalom crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 09:48 AM
IDF strikes targets in Rafah
By MAARIV
06/25/2024 07:04 AM
IDF operation in West Bank refugee camp leads to fire exchange
By WALLA!
06/25/2024 06:17 AM
US's Blinken warns Israel to protect Gaza aid workers in Hamas war
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 12:35 AM
Protesters demand release of hostages outside US Consulate in Jerusalem
By SHLOMI HELLER
06/24/2024 11:32 PM
US says Blinken will emphasize to Gallant the need for post-war plan
By REUTERS
06/24/2024 09:52 PM
EU reaches agreement on more sanctions on Hamas, Jewish settlers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2024 07:36 PM
EU agrees more sanctions on Hamas, violent Israeli settlers, Borrell say
By REUTERS
06/24/2024 07:36 PM
Netanyahu: Iran is working on all front to destroy Israel
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
06/24/2024 06:37 PM
Morocco sends 40 tons of medical aid to Gaza
By REUTERS
06/24/2024 06:32 PM